[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers

In retrospect, even the most steadfast commitments and promises of everlasting love can fade into the past.

"Queen of Tears," a love story about an estranged couple who once deeply cared for each other, set a new record as the most-watched tvN drama series of all time, with the show's final episode recording a local viewership rating of 24.9 percent.

Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), who grew up in an ordinary household in the countryside, fell in love with Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), the daughter of the owner of top conglomerate Queens Group. Amid Hae-in's battle with untreatable brain tumors and a conspiracy targeting Queens Group, they rekindle their love for one another.

Although the series contained several K-drama cliches, including a love story involving a conglomerate and terminal illness, it managed to maintain a sense of novelty with well-timed twists and humor.

And, while the latter part of the series may have faced some criticism due to unrealistic plot developments, its soundtrack and high-caliber acting performances still enchanted viewers, transporting them into the story.

Crush's "Love You With All My Heart" delicately encapsulates the emotional journey of the two protagonists as they navigate misunderstandings and feelings of resentment, ultimately rediscovering their love for each other.

The warm, lyrical melody suits Crush's gentle vocals, and the lyrics imply that the two protagonists had always longed for each other, despite having drifted apart:

"Still want you all the time/ I am still waiting for you/ Filling a room in the corner of my heart with longing."

Upon hearing the news of her illness, Hae-in goes to the place she and Hyun-woo visited during their honeymoon. Hyun-woo appears before her, and the two embrace, sincerely expressing their feelings for each other. Tears stream down their faces with the fear of losing each other, accompanied by the lyrics: "Feelings that I have forgotten and my belated sincerity/ I'm sorry for being so late.”