Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week

K-pop rookie group Illit has continued to stand strong on the Billboard charts for five consecutive weeks with its debut single, “Magnetic,” despite questions being raised about the group's originality.

“Magnetic,” the lead track of Illit’s first EP, “Super Real Me,” landed at No. 8 and No. 21 on Billboard’s Global (Excl. US) and Global 200 charts dated May 4, according to Billboard.

The two charts rank the top songs based on streaming and sales activity from more than 200 countries around the world.

Previously, “Magnetic” also landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated April 20, making Illit the first K-pop act to enter Billboard’s main songs chart with a debut single.

“Magnetic” is a hybrid dance number, with a mix of pluggnb and house sounds.

Bang Si-hyuk, the founder and head producer of Hybe, took part in composing the single.

The group’s debut EP has also stood strong on Billboard’s World Albums and Heatseekers Albums charts for five consecutive weeks at No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.