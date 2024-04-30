Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games
  2. 2

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more
  3. 3

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
  4. 4

    What is Hybe’s next move?

    What is Hybe’s next move?
  5. 5

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
  1. 6

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism
  2. 7

    Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit soars; chip biz returns to profit

    Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit soars; chip biz returns to profit
  3. 8

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan
  5. 10

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal
피터빈트

Ex-pro baseball player who killed debtor appeals sentence

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : April 30, 2024 - 13:12

    • Link copied

(Herald DB) (Herald DB)

A former South Korean baseball player who beat his debtor to death with a baseball bat recently appealed the 15-year prison term he was sentenced by the court on Thursday, challenging the fairness of the punishment.

The prosecution, which initially requested a 20-year prison term, also appealed the ruling, contending the punishment was too lenient. It said that given the brutal nature of the murder and the bereaved family's demands of a strict punishment, the court should issue the defendant to at least 20 years in prison.

The 36-year-old defendant was found guilty of murder by the Daejeon District Court. He was accused of murdering a friend of his while having a drink together at the victim's bar in Hongseong-gun, South Chungcheong Province, on Jan. 2.

The crime occurred when the defendant was infuriated by the victim saying he was unable to pay back 200 million won ($145,000) that he owed. The defendant turned himself in after the crime.

He admitted to the charges but claimed he had no intention of killing the victim.

According to the South Korean law, murder is punishable by up to a death sentence and by at least seven years in prison.

The defendant had played professionally here for a minor league baseball team before retiring due to injuries.

More from Headlines