Ex-pro baseball player who killed debtor appeals sentence

A former South Korean baseball player who beat his debtor to death with a baseball bat recently appealed the 15-year prison term he was sentenced by the court on Thursday, challenging the fairness of the punishment.

The prosecution, which initially requested a 20-year prison term, also appealed the ruling, contending the punishment was too lenient. It said that given the brutal nature of the murder and the bereaved family's demands of a strict punishment, the court should issue the defendant to at least 20 years in prison.

The 36-year-old defendant was found guilty of murder by the Daejeon District Court. He was accused of murdering a friend of his while having a drink together at the victim's bar in Hongseong-gun, South Chungcheong Province, on Jan. 2.

The crime occurred when the defendant was infuriated by the victim saying he was unable to pay back 200 million won ($145,000) that he owed. The defendant turned himself in after the crime.

He admitted to the charges but claimed he had no intention of killing the victim.

According to the South Korean law, murder is punishable by up to a death sentence and by at least seven years in prison.

The defendant had played professionally here for a minor league baseball team before retiring due to injuries.