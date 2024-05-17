Home

Woman falls to death from acquaintance's home after exhibiting ‘unexplained' behaviors

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : May 17, 2024 - 16:23

(Herald DB)

A woman in her 20s has fallen to her death from an acquaintance's home, Incheon police said Friday, after displaying what officials have described to be abnormal behavior.

The Incheon Namdong Police Station received a report at around 7 p.m. Thursday about a young woman hanging from a balcony of the 12th-floor unit of a residential building in Namdong-gu, Incheon. Officers dispatched to the scene were installing an air mattress below her when she fell.

An investigation found that the unit from which the victim fell belonged to an acquaintance. The woman was alone in the home when the incident took place.

The police are conducting additional investigations into the woman's death, such as why she was alone at the residence, why she ended up hanging from the balcony, and as well as what have been described as "unexplained" actions that the woman took before her eventual death. Investigators have requested a drug test on the deceased to the National Forensic Service, but stressed that "nothing has been confirmed as of yet."

