Most Popular
-
1
Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more
-
2
What is Hybe’s next move?
-
3
Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics
-
4
Samsung chip business back on track, logs W1.9tr operating profit in Q1
-
5
[News Focus] Lee tells Yoon that he has governed without political dialogue
-
6
Hopes rise for possible Gaza truce deal
-
7
Shinsegae faces showdown with investors over SSG.com's delayed IPO
-
8
Ex-pro baseball player who killed debtor appeals sentence
-
9
S. Korea to issue travel ban on Haiti amid intensifying gang violence
-
10
Seventeen shows who is the ‘Maestro’ of K-pop in greatest hits album
25th Jeonju IFF opens with Sho Miyake's ‘All the Long Nights’By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 1, 2024 - 16:56
Japanese filmmaker Sho Miyake's gentle drama, “All the Long Nights,” opened the 25th Jeonju International Film Festival in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference following the screening, Miyake shared his intentions behind the film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Maiko Seo.
“I was attracted to the characters in the original story, not because of the (panic disorder symptoms from which) they suffer, but because they were two young adults who think deeply about life, and ask many questions before making a decision," Miyake told reporters during the press conference held at the Jeonju Cinema Complex.
"They did not conform to a social frame or stereotype. They seek answers in many ways and stay proactive. So, I decided to tell the story of these cute and charming characters,” he said.
“All the Long Nights” centers on a woman who, suffering from premenstrual syndrome, finds it hard to control her irritation with her colleagues. One day, she explodes in anger only to learn that her colleague, who suffers from panic disorder, is someone with whom she can find solidarity.
Miyake said the movie sheds light on the people in a corner of society, whose anxiety and mental suffering are often not openly shared.
“I’m sure that many people will watch this film because they have suffered (for many different reasons). Not just physically, but mentally, (such as those suffering from) panic disorder and anxiety issues. There are many people like that in Japan," Miyake said. "But I also focused on not portraying panic disorder in certain ways, to avoid disrespecting the diverse and different situations that people are in,” he said.
The 40-year-old filmmaker added that the movie depicts a wide range of people and how each life should be respected because it is precious.
“I also paid attention to taking care of actors’ mental health while acting a character with panic disorder. Doctors were always on standby on the set, measured the actor’s heartbeat rate after a particular scene of panic disorder, and never made him rehearse that scene at home by himself,” Miyake added.
Meanwhile, the director said that Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung is someone with whom he hopes to work in the future. Shim has starred in a number of films in Japan and has won several awards there.
“I respect her acting and I’m so proud to be living in the same era with such a talented actor,” Miyake said.
The 25th Jeonju IFF, which continues through May 10, has invited a total of 232 movies from 43 countries -- 102 from Korea and 130 from overseas. Eighty-two films will be screened as world premieres, while 47 will be screened as Asian premieres.
The award ceremony will take place May 7, honoring the three best films in the international competition section, including the top prize, five films in the Korean competition and three films in the Korean short film competition section.
The festival will end with the Asian premiere of Canadian director Kazik Radwanski’s “Matt and Mara,” a rom-com that revolves around a young professor who is having troubles in her marriage.
More from Headlines
-
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
Korea, Australia to hold 2+2 talks of defense, foreign ministers
-
New hard-line leadership of doctors group prepares for govt. dialogue