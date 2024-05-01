25th Jeonju IFF opens with Sho Miyake's ‘All the Long Nights’

Japanese filmmaker Sho Miyake (third from left) speaks at a press conference held at the Jeonju Cinema Complex, in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap) Japanese filmmaker Sho Miyake (third from left) speaks at a press conference held at the Jeonju Cinema Complex, in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Japanese filmmaker Sho Miyake's gentle drama, “All the Long Nights,” opened the 25th Jeonju International Film Festival in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference following the screening, Miyake shared his intentions behind the film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Maiko Seo. “I was attracted to the characters in the original story, not because of the (panic disorder symptoms from which) they suffer, but because they were two young adults who think deeply about life, and ask many questions before making a decision," Miyake told reporters during the press conference held at the Jeonju Cinema Complex. "They did not conform to a social frame or stereotype. They seek answers in many ways and stay proactive. So, I decided to tell the story of these cute and charming characters,” he said.

“All the Long Nights” centers on a woman who, suffering from premenstrual syndrome, finds it hard to control her irritation with her colleagues. One day, she explodes in anger only to learn that her colleague, who suffers from panic disorder, is someone with whom she can find solidarity. Miyake said the movie sheds light on the people in a corner of society, whose anxiety and mental suffering are often not openly shared. “I’m sure that many people will watch this film because they have suffered (for many different reasons). Not just physically, but mentally, (such as those suffering from) panic disorder and anxiety issues. There are many people like that in Japan," Miyake said. "But I also focused on not portraying panic disorder in certain ways, to avoid disrespecting the diverse and different situations that people are in,” he said. The 40-year-old filmmaker added that the movie depicts a wide range of people and how each life should be respected because it is precious. “I also paid attention to taking care of actors’ mental health while acting a character with panic disorder. Doctors were always on standby on the set, measured the actor’s heartbeat rate after a particular scene of panic disorder, and never made him rehearse that scene at home by himself,” Miyake added.