[Photo News] For future entrepreneurs

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (right) and Inha University President Cho Myeong-woo pose for a photo after signing a partnership agreement at the university in Incheon on Tuesday. This partnership supports youth entrepreneurship through the "Hana Social Venture University" outreach program by the financial group aimed at assisting and nurturing young students who aspire to start their own businesses. Now in its third year, the program has engaged 30 colleges nationwide, offering entrepreneurship training to 2,050 students and helping 217 teams successfully launch businesses. Hana plans to recruit another 1,500 participants this year. (Hana Financial Group)