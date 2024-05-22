Digital Marketing Summit 2024 explores marketing roles in heightened AI era

Artificial intelligence’s impact on the marketing sector will become much greater in the following years, said experts who joined the Digital Marketing Summit 2024.

The Digital Marketing Summit is an annual digital marketing conference that invites marketers and experts to share the latest tactics, trends technologies and insights from the industry. The latest summit runs between Tuesday and Wednesday at Coex in Seoul.

“AI is going to have such a big impact on us. Technology today is so deeply embedded in everything that we do in life, that the potential of AI to make things simpler will be truly transformative,” Vishal Kumar, a former Amazon advertising executive who now leads strategy as an executive at Coupang, said during his speech.

The role of AI in the marketing industry has increased over the past few years, Park Se-jeong, CEO of DMK Global, the event's organizer, told The Korea Herald. “AI has been one of the hottest subjects in digital marketing for several years. But, this year, AI has become a more important topic with the advent of generative AIs, which started to be applied in actual business settings.”

There are many aspects that AI can help with digital marketing.

Machine learning models in marketing will automatically identify segments of users, allowing companies to micro-target their customers, according to Kumar.

In addition, generative AI can now generate content tailored to potential customers. “If you put those two trends together, you have mass customization,” Kumar added.

Park Ki-young, head of Creative Shop North East Asia at Meta, noted AI can help marketers with customer personalization, which is getting more difficult as customers’ interests have diversified.

The recent advancement of AI has allowed marketers no longer to have to go through data manually and try to correlate them, Google Chief Strategist Neil Hoyne also said.

Hoyne added that AI is not only capable of making reports on existing customer data but also capable of predicting customer behavior and informing marketers “what behaviors matter most and what are the signals you need to pay attention to.”