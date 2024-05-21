[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids hit Billboard’s Hot 100 with Charlie Puth collab

(Credit: W Korea) (Credit: W Korea)

Stray Kids entered Billboard’s Hot 100 for the second time with “Lose My Breath,” a Charlie Puth collaboration, according to the publication on Monday. The band of eight teamed up with the American singer and songwriter who co-authored the song with the songwriting trio of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. The digital single was dropped on May 10 and tied the record the group set on the main singles chart with “Lalalala” last year. “Lalalala” was the focus track from their eighth EP from November 2023 that made a hotshot debut on the Billboard 200 for the fourth time in a row. “Lose My Breath” debuted on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 97 last week, becoming the band’s fourth entry on the chart. Meanwhile, the eight members will bring out a new album in July and is slated to headline three major music festivals – I-Days in Milan and British Summertime Hyde Park in London in July as well as Lollapalooza Chicago in August. TXT drops hint for Japanese single

Tomorrow X Together uploaded teaser photographs for its upcoming Japanese single album "Chikai" via its label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. The five members posed for the camera for the picture set in a winterscape, standing near and perched against a bare tree. In another, they are ready to start singing, gathered around a bonfire, their cheeks aglow with warmth. The second single album in Japan is due out on July 3 and will consist of three tracks: the main track “We’ll Never Change,” “Deja Vu [Japanese Ver.]” and “Kitto Zutto.” It will be the fivesome’s first album in Japan to be fronted by an originally Japanese-language song. The day after the release of the single album, TXT will host a showcase and the following week will kick off the Japanese leg of its international tour starting at Tokyo Dome on July 10-11. Enhypen adds Jakarta to world tour

Enhypen added Jakarta to its ongoing world tour “Fate Plus,” agency Belift Lab announced Tuesday. The seven-member act will perform twice in the Indonesian capital in mid-August, to make up for the city not being included in its previous tour held earlier this year, explained the management company. The group wrapped up the American leg of the tour earlier this month and will resume it in Saitama, Japan next month. In July, Enhypen is expected to release a new album. The previous album and fifth EP “Orange Blood” came out in March and sold over 2 million copies and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 4 before spending seven consecutive weeks on the chart. Its special album “Memorabilia” for a Hybe original story was dropped on May 13 and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in nine regions. Zerobaseone tops Oricon chart with 3rd EP

