KakaoTalk messenger suffers service disruption for 2nd day

Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant mobile messenger app, said Tuesday its service experienced a disruption for about an hour in the morning due to an error in its internal system.

KakaoTalk's personal computer version was down from 8:30 a.m. to 9:24 a.m., the company said, noting it immediately responded to the issue.

The messenger also experienced brief service outages Monday and last week.

In 2022, KakaoTalk suffered a widespread outage due to a fire at a data center.

Following Tuesday's service disruption, the Ministry of Science and ICT said it has conducted an emergency on-site inspection of Kakao with network experts to prevent similar incidents in the future. (Yonhap)