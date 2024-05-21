KakaoTalk messenger suffers service disruption for 2nd day

Most Popular
-
1
Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site
-
2
Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
-
3
N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence
-
4
Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
-
5
Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
KakaoTalk messenger suffers service disruption for 2nd dayBy Yonhap
Published : May 21, 2024 - 21:16
Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant mobile messenger app, said Tuesday its service experienced a disruption for about an hour in the morning due to an error in its internal system.
KakaoTalk's personal computer version was down from 8:30 a.m. to 9:24 a.m., the company said, noting it immediately responded to the issue.
The messenger also experienced brief service outages Monday and last week.
In 2022, KakaoTalk suffered a widespread outage due to a fire at a data center.
Following Tuesday's service disruption, the Ministry of Science and ICT said it has conducted an emergency on-site inspection of Kakao with network experts to prevent similar incidents in the future. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
-
AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI
-
[Up close in Yeouido] Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’