KakaoTalk messenger suffers service disruption for 2nd day

By Yonhap

Published : May 21, 2024 - 21:16

The corporate logo of Kakao Corp. (Kakao Corp.) The corporate logo of Kakao Corp. (Kakao Corp.)

Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant mobile messenger app, said Tuesday its service experienced a disruption for about an hour in the morning due to an error in its internal system.

KakaoTalk's personal computer version was down from 8:30 a.m. to 9:24 a.m., the company said, noting it immediately responded to the issue.

The messenger also experienced brief service outages Monday and last week.

In 2022, KakaoTalk suffered a widespread outage due to a fire at a data center.

Following Tuesday's service disruption, the Ministry of Science and ICT said it has conducted an emergency on-site inspection of Kakao with network experts to prevent similar incidents in the future. (Yonhap)

