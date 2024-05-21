SNU student, graduates arrested for digital sex crimes on Telegram

A current student and two alumni of Seoul National University, the country’s top-ranked university have been arrested for digital sex crimes in a Telegram group chat, reigniting public outrage following the notorious “Nth Room” scandal disclosed in 2019.

The Cybercrime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced Tuesday that they had arrested a 40-something man, identified only by his surname name, Park, who is a student at Seoul National University.

Park has been charged with illegally producing and distributing pornographic material containing images of his female colleagues in Telegram chat rooms since 2021.

Officials said Park had collected multiple images of his SNU colleagues from their social media accounts and using it to create sexually explicit content using digital manipulation. Apart from creating the content, Park is also accused of distributing the victims’ personal information, including their names and ages, in the group chats.

Two other SNU graduates, both in their 30s, whose identities have been withheld, were also arrested on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth against Sex Offense and the Punishment of Violence Act.

SNU was not reachable for further comment.

There are reportedly more than 20 victims, and of them, a dozen had previously filed complaints with the police, according to authorities.

Victims claimed that the perpetrators engaged in making illicit content for more than three years and requested the police apprehend them.

Police conducted four investigations into the case, but they were unable to find the suspects due to Telegram’s high level of security and privacy. Officials then closed the probes due to challenges in securing evidence.

In December last year, the National Investigation Headquarters under the Korean National Police Agency ordered a reinvestigation into the case, which is now being probed by the SMPA.

Police said they will expand their investigation into the case as they are considering the possibility that there may be multiple accomplices who helped the perpetrator in producing and sharing the sexual videos through the online messenger.

Officials added that they would “actively cooperate” with related agencies, civic groups and overseas investigative authorities to arrest other distributors and accomplices involved in the case.

The latest sex abuse ring on Telegram has garnered attention, echoing the shock caused by South Korea’s previous encounter with the “Nth Room” online sex crime ring. The notorious group blackmailed over 70 young women, many of them minors, into filming explicit sexual content, which was then sold for profit on Telegram chat rooms.

The ensuing public outrage prompted a series of legal changes, collectively known as the “anti-Nth Room” legislation.

However, South Korea has seen a spike in the number of digital sex crimes in recent years. A 2023 report on support service cases for digital sex crime victims released by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family showed that 8,983 people were provided support, up 1,004 from 2022. The figure for 2018 was 1,315.