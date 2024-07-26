Medical services scaled back as doctors gather for protest, discussion forum

The emergency committees of medical professors at Kangwon National University and Chungbuk National University Hospitals, joined by trainee doctors, medical students and their parents, stage a rally in front of the Health Ministry's complex in the administrative capital of Sejong, urging the government to cancel its planned quota hike for the 2025 school year, Friday. (Korean Medical Association)

As the stalemate in South Korea's medical circle enters its sixth month following the government's announcement of a drastic hike in the medical school admissions quota, doctors nationwide once again suspended services on Friday, calling on the government to drop the plan.

In the early morning, the emergency committees of medical professors at Kangwon National University and Chungbuk National University Hospitals, joined by trainee doctors, medical students and their parents, held a rally in front of the Health Ministry's complex in the administrative capital of Sejong, urging the government to backtrack from its planned expansion plan for the upcoming 2025 academic year.

"More than 30,000 junior doctors and medical students have left their worksites and schools due to the government's wrongheaded policy to increase the medical school admissions quota," the professors stated, hoping their voices would be heard.

"Even if trainee doctors and students return, (the medical field) is reaching a phase where it can't provide proper education to them anymore. ... With much sincerity, we would like to ask the health minister to cancel the quota hike for next year," they said.

Later in the day, doctors in Seoul took the baton by attending a discussion forum on the problems of Korea's medical training system and practical solutions organized by a joint committee launched by the Korean Medical Association -- the largest doctors' group here representing some 140,000 members.

The event explored topics such as: future directions for the country's medical education system, alternatives to the Korean medical system's "Galapagos syndrome" as well as how to encourage doctors to pursue career opportunities abroad, as some of the junior doctors who have resigned are seeking jobs in the US by preparing for the United States Medical Licensing Examination instead of resuming their training here.

According to the KMA, around 100 medical professors and doctors were estimated to be attending the discussion forum in person, while those who could not join in person participated online.

Amid the partial shutdown, disruptions in medical services were not expected as medical professors don't usually make outpatient appointments on Fridays, according to observers.

The ministry also said it isn't considering taking any special measures regarding the partial closure as it expects few doctors to stop providing treatment.

However, the Korea Severe Disease Association responded with outrage, criticizing medical professors for abandoning their duties.

"Such actions will only make the situation worse and contribute to further confusion and problems," the association said through a statement.