Yoon vetos bill for special probe into young Marine's death

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday vetoed the controversial bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations of government interference in a probe of the circumstances surrounding the death of a young Marine last July.

It became the 10th bill that Yoon has vetoed during his two years of presidency since May 2022.

The veto came shortly after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo had passed a motion urging Yoon to do so in a Cabinet meeting he presided over at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday.

The bill had been passed in the assembly's plenary session on May 2 by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, while the ruling People Power Party's lawmakers walked out during the vote in protest.

Han said in his opening remarks at the Cabinet meeting he presided over at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday that the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's independent counsel proposal "undermines the basic principle of impartiality and confidence in the judiciary system."

Han argued that the bill would grant the accuser of the case the power to recommend the special counsel nominees and determine its scope of investigation.

Han referred to the Democratic Party, which in September already filed complaints against the suspects, including former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and an unnamed official of the presidential National Security Office. Yoon is also among the accused, as a group representing reserve Marines has filed complaints against Yoon and one of his secretaries.

Also, the president can only name to the special counsel post individuals recommended by the opposition party, which "breaches Yoon's power to nominate" that is enshrined in the Constitution, Han argued.

Moreover, Han said that the investigations by law enforcement and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have just kicked off. He said the launch of the special counsel at this moment "goes against the principle" that one should only take place to complement a seriously-flawed investigation under extraordinary circumstances.