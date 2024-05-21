Most Popular
Yoon vetos bill for special probe into young Marine's death
Tensions escalate as Marine probe bill set to head back to AssemblyBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 21, 2024 - 16:07
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday vetoed the controversial bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations of government interference in a probe of the circumstances surrounding the death of a young Marine last July.
It became the 10th bill that Yoon has vetoed during his two years of presidency since May 2022.
The veto came shortly after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo had passed a motion urging Yoon to do so in a Cabinet meeting he presided over at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday.
The bill had been passed in the assembly's plenary session on May 2 by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, while the ruling People Power Party's lawmakers walked out during the vote in protest.
Han said in his opening remarks at the Cabinet meeting he presided over at the Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday that the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's independent counsel proposal "undermines the basic principle of impartiality and confidence in the judiciary system."
Han argued that the bill would grant the accuser of the case the power to recommend the special counsel nominees and determine its scope of investigation.
Han referred to the Democratic Party, which in September already filed complaints against the suspects, including former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and an unnamed official of the presidential National Security Office. Yoon is also among the accused, as a group representing reserve Marines has filed complaints against Yoon and one of his secretaries.
Also, the president can only name to the special counsel post individuals recommended by the opposition party, which "breaches Yoon's power to nominate" that is enshrined in the Constitution, Han argued.
Moreover, Han said that the investigations by law enforcement and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have just kicked off. He said the launch of the special counsel at this moment "goes against the principle" that one should only take place to complement a seriously-flawed investigation under extraordinary circumstances.
The Yoon administration is accused of having coerced the Marine Corps' internal investigator-in-charge into abandoning charges against a division commander, over Corporal Chae Su-geun's death in July 2023 during a search and rescue operation in a stream flooded by torrential rains. The internal probe results indicate that the division commander had been responsible for Chae's lack of safety equipment.
Ruling party floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho said in a meeting Tuesday at the National Assembly, "No special counsel legislation can get the government's approval without a bipartisan agreement."
The passage of the bill for a special counsel came unexpectedly, as there were signs of thawing relationship between the ruling bloc and the main opposition after Yoon's meeting with main opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung earlier in the week. The two sides reached a compromise over the launch of a renewed probe into the Itaewon crowd crush disaster that killed 159 people, and the passage of the related bill on May 2.
The Democratic Party has the majority of seats in the National Assembly. Little will change after the new session of the parliament begins in late May following the opposition parties' landslide victory last month.
Yoon has now vetoed 10 bills sponsored by the opposition.
In April 2023, Yoon vetoed the revision of the Grain Management Act, which was meant to mandate the government's purchase of excess rice production. Yoon also rejected the Nursing Act aimed at easing nursing regulations in May 2023.
Later in December, Yoon struck down four bills, including a pro-labor "Yellow Envelope" bill and three media bills that the opposition called for to shield Korea's broadcasters from political influence.
Yoon sent back two more bills in January. One was calling for a special counsel to investigate first lady Kim Keon Hee over her alleged stock manipulation allegations, and the other was to speed up the investigation into a bribery case concerning a high-profile corruption scandal in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.
Lastly, later in January, Yoon vetoed the Itaewon probe bill, which was later signed into law following bipartisan negotiations.
None of the 10 bills were able to override the presidential veto as the opposition parties were about a dozen of seats shy of the 200-threshold needed to do so in the National Assembly.
Yoon has already become the South Korean President who has vetoed the second-highest number of bills, since President Syngman Rhee took office in 1948. Rhee used his veto power 45 times when he was in power for 12 years.
