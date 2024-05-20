Opposition leaders urge Yoon to stop using veto power

President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing calls from multiple opposition leaders to stop vetoing bills, as the fate of a bill mandating a special counsel to probe alleged state interference in an investigation into the death of a young Marine is to be determined later this week.

Yoon, who has just passed two years in office, has already used the presidential power to veto nine times, only the second-most of all South Korean presidents since President Syngman Rhee took office in 1948.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung said Monday at a party meeting in the National Assembly that Yoon "should not repeatedly use his power to veto a bill."

Lee added that the opposition-sponsored special probe bill "must be promulgated immediately," and that "the patience of the people must not be tested again."

He also criticized Yoon for his reported remarks in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers-elect from the ruling People Power Party that the presidential authority to veto bills is a negotiating asset when dealing with opposition parties, which hold the majority of seats in the 300-member parliament. The remarks not only triggered a standoff with the main opposition party but also signaled Yoon's failure to achieve social consensus, according to Lee.

Cho Kuk, another rival of Yoon who leads the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, echoed Lee, urging Yoon not to reject the special probe bill this week and not to abuse the presidential power to veto.

Cho, also a lawmaker-elect, said in a briefing in front of the presidential office in Seoul that such veto power "should (only) be exercised in the event that a bill is seriously flawed in its legislative procedures and in the substance of the bill itself."

Cho added that it is "absurd" for Yoon to have said in a recent press conference that there's no need for a special probe since the police and Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials are investigating.

"Yoon exercising the presidential power to veto (a special counsel) would be far from justified given that the bill would look into the alleged involvement of the president himself (in interference into the probe)," Cho said.