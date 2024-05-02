National Assembly passes bill for new probe into Itaewon tragedy

The rival parties on Thursday passed a watered-down version of a special investigation bill that opens a new probe into the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, in a rare moment of bipartisan cooperation.

Of the 259 members of the single-chamber National Assembly that participated in the voting, 256 voted in favor of passing the bill, which seeks to launch an independent investigation panel for the tragedy that claimed 159 lives, during a plenary session held in the afternoon. Three lawmakers from the ruling party opted to abstain from voting.

The previous version of the bill was initially vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Jan. 30 this year after the opposition-led parliament passed it on Jan. 9, with the ruling People Power Party boycotting the vote.

The new bill is an outcome of the rival parties each agreeing to make some concessions on the details in the clauses to find a middle ground, following the first-ever official meeting between Yoon and main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday.

A major change from the previous version of the bill was to omit clauses that give the panel the right to obtain several legal documents tied to the investigations on the Itaewon tragedy, coupled with the power to request a warrant with prosecutors if their request for such documents is rejected twice.

The size of the panel was also downsized from the previous total of 11 members to 9 people. The members will also be named by the Assembly Speaker among candidates nominated by the rival parties, while the previous version also included nominees by the bereaved families of the tragedy.

The panel will remain in power for one year following its launch but will be able to extend once for a maximum of three months.

Meanwhile, the opposition-led Assembly passed the separate special investigation bill that mandates an in-depth investigation into last year's death of a young Marine in the same plenary session held Thursday. Ruling party lawmakers boycotted the move by leaving the session.

The bill aims to launch an investigation into suspicions that the Yoon administration coerced the investigator in charge into abandoning charges against a division commander over the death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun. Chae died after being swept away during a search and rescue operation in an overflowing stream in July last year, in which he lacked safety equipment.