Hermes celebrates craftsmanship

An exhibition shedding light on a culture of commitment to “exceptional craftsmanship” that powers Hermes is taking place in Seoul, as artisans demonstrate in person how the French luxury house has come to embody “know-how” and “creativity."

At “Hermes in the Making,” 11 artisans -- all from France with one exception from Switzerland who works on watches -- offer a glimpse of their craft processes involving leather, silk, porcelain and gemstones, with visitors to each booth invited to test the techniques demonstrated.

The 10-day touring exhibition, which started Saturday at Lotte World Tower’s World Park, makes Korea one of the nine countries to host the event since the inaugural show in Copenhagen, Denmark, in October 2021.

Hermes Executive Vice President Guillaume de Seynes said the latest tour is to “highlight the potential of craftmanship in the future.” He noted that behind every object lies an artisan who guarantees quality.

Recognizing exceptional craftsmanship wherever it is while pursuing artisan spirit or know-how and creativity has been the mission for a luxury house that began as a saddle maker in 1837, according to Seynes.

Artisans at the Seoul exhibition communicated that such commitment is still alive as much today as it was centuries ago.