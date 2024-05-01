Home

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

    What is Hybe’s next move?

    Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics

    Samsung chip business back on track, logs W1.9tr operating profit in Q1

    [News Focus] Lee tells Yoon that he has governed without political dialogue

    Hopes rise for possible Gaza truce deal

    Shinsegae faces showdown with investors over SSG.com's delayed IPO

    Ex-pro baseball player who killed debtor appeals sentence

    S. Korea to issue travel ban on Haiti amid intensifying gang violence

    Seventeen shows who is the ‘Maestro’ of K-pop in greatest hits album

[Photo News] KB premium banking center

By Korea Herald

Published : May 1, 2024 - 17:14

KB Financial Group Chairman Yang Jong-hee (front row, fourth from left), KB Kookmin Bank CEO Lee Jae-keun (second row, second from left), KB Securities co-CEOs Kim Seong-hyun (front row; seventh from left) and Lee Hong-ku (second row; fifth from left), along with actress Lee Young-ae (front row; third from left), pose for a photo during the inauguration ceremony for the second branch of "KB Gold&Wise the First," KB’s premium banking and asset management brand, in Banpo, southern Seoul, Tuesday. "We promise that 'KB Gold&Wise the First' will set a new standard as a premium private banking center and strive to become a faithful lifetime financial partner for our customers,” Yang said. (KB Financial Group)

