[Photo News] KB premium banking center

KB Financial Group Chairman Yang Jong-hee (front row, fourth from left), KB Kookmin Bank CEO Lee Jae-keun (second row, second from left), KB Securities co-CEOs Kim Seong-hyun (front row; seventh from left) and Lee Hong-ku (second row; fifth from left), along with actress Lee Young-ae (front row; third from left), pose for a photo during the inauguration ceremony for the second branch of "KB Gold&Wise the First," KB’s premium banking and asset management brand, in Banpo, southern Seoul, Tuesday. "We promise that 'KB Gold&Wise the First' will set a new standard as a premium private banking center and strive to become a faithful lifetime financial partner for our customers,” Yang said. (KB Financial Group)