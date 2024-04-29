From sleeping to space-out contests, Seoul to host 120 events at Han River

Participants take part in a space-out competition at the Han River on May 21, 2023. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Parks near the Han River in Seoul will play host to 120 cultural, leisure and recreational events, including a sleeping contest and a space-out competition, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday.

Starting with the 2024 Han River Festival in May, the city government announced during Monday’s press briefing that the festivities will last until the end of the year.

According to city government officials, the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to host 25 percent more events by the Han River than in previous years. Out of the 120 events, 105 are city-led events while 15 are organized through private organizations.

“Aside from the 15 privately led events, the city government anticipates using up to 4 billion won ($2.9 million) of the city’s funds for the 105 other city-led events,” said a city government official during Monday’s briefing.

Out of the 120 scheduled events, the city government gave a list of 10 programs it anticipates being the most popular.

The top 10 programs include a mask parade on May 5, in which people march down the Jamsu Bridge with the marine band and performers in oversized costumes while wearing masks. This parade is a part of the opening ceremony for this year’s car-free Jamsu Bridge Walking Festival, which gathered up to 2 million visitors last year according to the city government.

The highlight of the events will be the space-out competition which has taken place every year for the past decade. This year’s competition will take place for 90 minutes to determine who is the best at spacing out by measuring whose heart rate beats the most steadily and the lowest. The competition will take place on May 12 at Jamsu Bridge.

The sleeping contest on the other hand, will take place for the first time on May 11 at Yeouido Hangang Park and will award the person who sleeps the most peacefully and quickly.