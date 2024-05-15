Jente partners with specialized logistics firm to elevate luxury delivery standards

Jente's Chief Operating Officer Kim Jeong-yeop (left), and Valex's Executive Director Jang Yong-seok, pose for a photo during a business signing ceremony at Jente's headquarters in southern Seoul on Wednesday. (Jente)

Luxury online boutique platform Jente has teamed up with Valex, a specialized logistics company here, intending to elevate the overall luxury experience for its customers.

Jente signed a premium delivery partnership agreement with Valex at its headquarters in Gangnam on Wednesday. The agreement aims at minimizing customer concerns and inconveniences while ensuring reliability and safety related to luxury purchases and deliveries.

"We are committed to enriching Jente's luxury ecosystem for our clients, ensuring specialized services across all facets of luxury goods, from the moment of purchase to delivery," Kim Jeong-yeop, Jente's chief operating officer, said.

Valex's dedicated delivery vehicles are equipped with security measures akin to those used in cash transportation and ensure a consistently high level of safety for transporting luxury goods. The premium delivery service guarantees nationwide next-day delivery through vehicles equipped with closed-circuit television monitoring systems, GPS trackers and alarms to prevent loss or damage during transit.

Valex extends special and secure delivery experiences to Jente's customers, offering premium delivery options that facilitate face-to-face transactions and a comprehensive full compensation coverage system in the case of any accident that occurs during delivery. Leveraging its 25-year accident-free track record, Valex ensures a secure delivery infrastructure and offers specialized services like real-time product tracking and dedicated premium delivery personnel.

Earlier in April, Jente entered into a business partnership with Fapis, a luxury item repair service firm, in an effort to enhance the overall luxury goods experience for customers.

Established in 2020 as a third-generation luxury platform that directly sources and sells products through overseas boutiques, Jente currently sources products from over 7,000 European designer brands.

"We plan on further expanding our presence in the global market by continuously fostering local partnerships and implementing targeted marketing strategies," said Kim Keun-kyo, Jente's chief communications officer.

Offering benefits like tax-inclusive pricing, free delivery and a monthly free return option, the platform achieved a quarterly surplus for the first time this year, with sales totaling 22.6 billion won ($16.5 million) and operating profits of 510 million won in the first quarter.