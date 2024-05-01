On May Day, labor union blasts Yoon's foreign nanny proposal

Unionized workers affiliated to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Over 30,000 workers affiliated with the country's two major umbrella labor unions held rallies in Seoul on Wednesday on International Workers' Day, criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol's proposal to hire foreign domestic workers outside the minimum wage system.

Unionized workers described Yoon's proposal addressed earlier this month as an attempt not only to discriminate against foreign workers but also to deny the application of the minimum wage system to a select group of people.

Earlier this month, Yoon proposed hiring foreign nationals as domestic workers as a way to cut costs for care labor in an attempt to address Korea's declining birth rate. "The reality is that the current wage level of domestic helpers and caregivers is too burdensome for dual-income couples to bear," Yoon said.

Hiring people of foreign nationality through contracts with individual households will enable them "not (to) be subject to the minimum wage system," Yoon said in his public remarks. South Korea's minimum wage stands at 9.860 won ($7.10) per hour.

Kim Dong-myeong, who leads the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, said discrimination against foreigners would "ignite discrimination against women, against the young generation, against the old generation, as well as discrimination based on a person's place of origin," before some 7,000 workers who gathered in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, a financial district in western Seoul, at 2 p.m.

Kim added a discriminatory wage system could "create social stigma, and turn South Korea into a society where 'every individual discriminates against each other.'"

Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, also called for a "fair working environment where no one is discriminated against due to nationality, race, gender, disability or type of employment," before some 25,000 KCTU members gathered for a rally near Gwanghwamun Square, also at 2 p.m.

This followed the public remarks by Amrit Limbu, who identified himself as a Nepalese national working in Korea, that the Yoon administration is trying to "increase the number of migrant workers, deprive them of their rights, seek a discriminatory application of minimum wage system," among others.