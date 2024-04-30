Labor groups to hold Labor Day rallies nationwide

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions take part in a rally near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on May 1, 2023, as part of activities to commemorate Labor Day, also known as International Workers' Day. (No Kyung-min/ The Korea Herald)

Labor groups, including the nation's two major umbrella unions, are set to hold large-scale rallies nationwide on Wednesday to commemorate Labor Day.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the more contentious of the two major umbrella unions, plans to organize a rally, named "World Labor Day Convention" in the central district of Jongno in Seoul at 2 p.m.

After gathering, the KCTU members plan to march toward key locations in Seoul -- Samgakji station near the presidential office in Yongsan-gu and the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office in Jung-gu.

The KCTU said about 25,000 members are expected to attend this Seoul rally and 85,000 in total to participate in large-scale rallies across the country.

At the same time, about 7,000 members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, the other major umbrella union, will gather in Yeouido in Seoul to hold what it calls a national labor congress. The FKTU plans to hold a rally around 1 p.m. and end the rally without a march around 3:30 p.m.

The KCTU is to call for efforts to protest the Yoon Suk Yeol government's labor policies and is set to demonstrate its determination to make the Yoon administration step down, according to the group.

“The Yoon administration had opposed the expansion of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and has recently attempted to further discriminate against low-wage workers and migrant workers by varying applications of minimum wage,” the KCTU said.

Initially targeting large corporations from its inception in 2022, the Serious Accident Punishment Act has expanded to apply to small businesses with 50 employees or less since Jan. 27. If any wrongdoing is detected on the part of the company, the employer faces the possibility of at least one year in prison or fines of up to 1 billion won ($747,000) under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

Due to strong protests from business lobby groups, Yoon and the ruling People Power Party had asked the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea to postpone the expansion for two years by proposing a revision to the act. But the Democratic Party refused to do so, and the workplace safety law has been expanded.

Also, Yoon proposed a plan to employ foreign students and marriage immigrants in household roles, offering wages lower than the legal minimum wage, at a meeting to review recent discussions on public welfare held on April 4.

Yoon argued that this strategy could create job opportunities for approximately 163,000 foreign students and 39,000 married immigrants living in Korea, specifically within the household and child care sectors.

The National Police Agency said it expects about 100,000 people to attend the Labor Day rallies organized by the KCTU and FKTU in major urban centers across the country and would deploy about 162 police units to the scenes.

The police agency said it would actively support registered rallies and marches but would deal sternly with illegal activities.