Leaders of S. Korea, Angola agree to boost economic, trade cooperation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (fourth from left) holds talks with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco (second from right) at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo by Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Angolan counterpart, President Joao Lourenco, on Tuesday agreed to enhance economic and trade cooperation during their talks in Seoul, resulting in the signing of a strategic framework tailored to promoting trade and investment.

Lourenco became the second Angolan president to have visited South Korea, following Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who visited here in 2001. Korea and Angola established diplomatic ties in 1992.

Yoon's office said agreements signed during the summit could open the doors for more Korean companies to sign new deals with Angolan business partners, specifically in the fields of merchant vessels and solar panels.

For example, Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, inked a $1.24 billion deal to manufacture two drillships and sold them to Angola's state-run oil producer Sonangol in 2019. Also last year, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries sold two crude oil carriers through a $130 million deal.

With regard to the renewable energy industry, Hanwha Q Cell clinched a $110 million deal in 2021 and Hyundai Energy Solution sold solar panels worth a combined $31 million in 2023.

During the talks between the two heads of state, Yoon said Korea can play a role in stimulating Angola's economic growth, by taking advantage of its rich resources not limited to oil, diamonds and iron ore.

"Angola is rich with natural resources, while the proportion of its young population is high. In the meantime, Korea boasts technology prowess and has a track record of economic development," Yoon said.