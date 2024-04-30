Leaders of S. Korea, Angola agree to boost economic, trade cooperation

Most Popular
-
6
Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit soars; chip biz returns to profit
-
7
Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
-
8
[Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan
-
9
Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal
-
10
'Queen of Tears' finale sets record viewership ratings as tvN's most-watched series ending
Leaders of S. Korea, Angola agree to boost economic, trade cooperationBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : April 30, 2024 - 15:42
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Angolan counterpart, President Joao Lourenco, on Tuesday agreed to enhance economic and trade cooperation during their talks in Seoul, resulting in the signing of a strategic framework tailored to promoting trade and investment.
Lourenco became the second Angolan president to have visited South Korea, following Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who visited here in 2001. Korea and Angola established diplomatic ties in 1992.
Yoon's office said agreements signed during the summit could open the doors for more Korean companies to sign new deals with Angolan business partners, specifically in the fields of merchant vessels and solar panels.
For example, Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, inked a $1.24 billion deal to manufacture two drillships and sold them to Angola's state-run oil producer Sonangol in 2019. Also last year, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries sold two crude oil carriers through a $130 million deal.
With regard to the renewable energy industry, Hanwha Q Cell clinched a $110 million deal in 2021 and Hyundai Energy Solution sold solar panels worth a combined $31 million in 2023.
During the talks between the two heads of state, Yoon said Korea can play a role in stimulating Angola's economic growth, by taking advantage of its rich resources not limited to oil, diamonds and iron ore.
"Angola is rich with natural resources, while the proportion of its young population is high. In the meantime, Korea boasts technology prowess and has a track record of economic development," Yoon said.
Yoon also highlighted South Korean firms' role in contributing to Angola's economic development.
"So far, South Korean companies have been dedicated to facility construction projects in Angola. Vessels manufactured in Korea's shipyards have contributed to the growth of Angola's crude oil business. Most recently, the bilateral cooperation reached the next level, to the field of renewable energy that Angola has focused on," Yoon said in his opening remarks at the summit held in his office in Seoul.
Following the summit, Korea and Angola signed four memoranda of understanding, including the bilateral Trade and Investment Promotion Framework, aimed at ensuring bilateral cooperation while reflecting the two countries' areas of interest.
Yoon's office said that the two countries have established a tailored economic cooperation platform reflecting Angola's growth potential and abundant energy and resources by signing the TIPF.
The two countries also agreed to exchange information related to medical policies, promote their respective medicine industries and train medical professionals.
Under the agreement, the Korea National Diplomatic Academy and Angola's Venancio de Moura Diplomatic Academy will carry out exchange programs concerning staff and publications. The two countries' law enforcement will also cooperate to cope with cybercrime, terrorism and drug-related crimes
Lourenco kicked off his three-day official visit to South Korea on Sunday.
Before he visited the presidential office, Lourenco attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Seoul National Cemetery in the morning.
On Monday, Lourenco met National Assembly Speaker Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, held a business forum involving the two countries and a conference with Angolan people living in Korea.
More from Headlines
-
Samsung operating profit soars; chip biz back in profit
-
Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics
-
Rival parties lock horns over state pension reform plan