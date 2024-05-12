Samsung Electronics microwave tops European market

Samsung Electronics said Sunday that it has retained its top market share position in the microwave market in Europe for the ninth consecutive year.

According to market research firm Euromonitor, Samsung Electronics ranked No. 1 with a market share of 15.3 percent in the microwave segment across 19 European countries surveyed last year.

The company targeted the market by offering premium materials and distinctive designs, reflecting the high level of interest in kitchen interior design among European customers.

"By aligning with the preferences of European customers who prioritize both design and usability, Samsung Electronics has been acknowledged as the market leader. We will continue to solidify our dominance in the European market with our competence in smart connectivity and premium design," said a Samsung Electronics official.

The Bespoke microwave, launched in 2019, gained popularity with its seven color options and glass exterior, catering to the needs of European customers.

In April, Samsung Electronics introduced a new version of the Bespoke microwave integrated with its Internet of Things platform -- SmartThings. The collaboration enhanced convenience by allowing users to utilize smart technology in the cooking process.

Users can check the remaining cooking time or cancel operations through mobile devices or voice commands like Bixby, even when they are away from the kitchen. They can also get recipe recommendations based on artificial intelligence and easily purchase ingredients through integrated services.