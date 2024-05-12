Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July

    Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July
  2. 2

    [Weekender] Pet food makers bet big on ‘recession-free’ pet food market

    [Weekender] Pet food makers bet big on ‘recession-free’ pet food market
  3. 3

    N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year

    N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year
  4. 4

    State-led adoption system to be established to ensure adoptees' well-being, minimize overseas adoption

    State-led adoption system to be established to ensure adoptees' well-being, minimize overseas adoption
  5. 5

    Controversy rekindled over when to name criminals, suspects

    Controversy rekindled over when to name criminals, suspects
  1. 6

    [Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots

    [Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots
  2. 7

    Buddha's birthday lantern parade to light up Seoul

    Buddha's birthday lantern parade to light up Seoul
  3. 8

    BTS leader RM's new song tops iTunes charts in 82 countries

    BTS leader RM's new song tops iTunes charts in 82 countries
  4. 9

    What's Seoul's No.1 landmark? Seoulites say Han River, foreigners pick Gwanghwamun Plaza

    What's Seoul's No.1 landmark? Seoulites say Han River, foreigners pick Gwanghwamun Plaza
  5. 10

    World’s Best restaurant Central chef shres insights in Seoul

    World’s Best restaurant Central chef shres insights in Seoul
피터빈트

Popular online game soundtracks recreated as traditional music

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : May 12, 2024 - 17:05

    • Link copied

Album cover for Lies of P (National Gugak Center) Album cover for Lies of P (National Gugak Center)

The soundtracks of popular online games such as Black Desert and Lineage have been recreated as traditional Korean music.

The National Gugak Center is unveiling a series of single albums titled "National Gugak Center x Game Sound Series," which rearranges 13 popular game melodies into traditional Korean music, starting from last Thursday to May 24.

Among the tracks are theme songs and background music from Lies of P, Skul, Sanabi, MapleStory, TalesWeaver, Epic Seven, Lost Ark, Guardian Tales, Blade & Soul, Lineage, Aion and Black Desert.

From left, music producer Kim Jin-hwan, traditional Korean music composer Yang Seung-hwan and film music director Lee Ji-soo attend a listening session at the NCSoft, Friday. (National Gugak Center) From left, music producer Kim Jin-hwan, traditional Korean music composer Yang Seung-hwan and film music director Lee Ji-soo attend a listening session at the NCSoft, Friday. (National Gugak Center)

Music producer Kim Jin-hwan, traditional Korean music composer Yang Seung-hwan, film music director Lee Ji-soo and YouTuber and singer-songwriter Eunzel participated in arranging the music and writing lyrics.

Singer Lee Solomon, National Gugak Center members Park Jin-hee and Lee Joo-eun, vocal majors at Gugak National Middle School, guitarist Lee Tae-Wook from the band Soran and bassist Kim Ki-wook from BTS' live band Ghost also participated in the project.

"We hope to dismantle biases against traditional Korean music and bring it closer to the public and the younger generation," said an official from the state institute specializing in gugak, or traditional Korean music.

The single albums are available on the National Gugak Center's website and major music streaming platforms.

More from Headlines