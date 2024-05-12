Popular online game soundtracks recreated as traditional music

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July
-
2
[Weekender] Pet food makers bet big on ‘recession-free’ pet food market
-
3
N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year
-
4
State-led adoption system to be established to ensure adoptees' well-being, minimize overseas adoption
-
5
Controversy rekindled over when to name criminals, suspects
-
6
[Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots
-
7
Buddha's birthday lantern parade to light up Seoul
-
8
BTS leader RM's new song tops iTunes charts in 82 countries
-
9
What's Seoul's No.1 landmark? Seoulites say Han River, foreigners pick Gwanghwamun Plaza
-
10
World’s Best restaurant Central chef shres insights in Seoul
Popular online game soundtracks recreated as traditional musicBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : May 12, 2024 - 17:05
The soundtracks of popular online games such as Black Desert and Lineage have been recreated as traditional Korean music.
The National Gugak Center is unveiling a series of single albums titled "National Gugak Center x Game Sound Series," which rearranges 13 popular game melodies into traditional Korean music, starting from last Thursday to May 24.
Among the tracks are theme songs and background music from Lies of P, Skul, Sanabi, MapleStory, TalesWeaver, Epic Seven, Lost Ark, Guardian Tales, Blade & Soul, Lineage, Aion and Black Desert.
Music producer Kim Jin-hwan, traditional Korean music composer Yang Seung-hwan, film music director Lee Ji-soo and YouTuber and singer-songwriter Eunzel participated in arranging the music and writing lyrics.
Singer Lee Solomon, National Gugak Center members Park Jin-hee and Lee Joo-eun, vocal majors at Gugak National Middle School, guitarist Lee Tae-Wook from the band Soran and bassist Kim Ki-wook from BTS' live band Ghost also participated in the project.
"We hope to dismantle biases against traditional Korean music and bring it closer to the public and the younger generation," said an official from the state institute specializing in gugak, or traditional Korean music.
The single albums are available on the National Gugak Center's website and major music streaming platforms.
More from Headlines
-
Controversy rekindles over when to name criminals
-
Battery makers seek to diversify graphite supply chain
-
Prosecutors to summon pastor who handed bag to first lady