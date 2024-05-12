Popular online game soundtracks recreated as traditional music

The soundtracks of popular online games such as Black Desert and Lineage have been recreated as traditional Korean music.

The National Gugak Center is unveiling a series of single albums titled "National Gugak Center x Game Sound Series," which rearranges 13 popular game melodies into traditional Korean music, starting from last Thursday to May 24.

Among the tracks are theme songs and background music from Lies of P, Skul, Sanabi, MapleStory, TalesWeaver, Epic Seven, Lost Ark, Guardian Tales, Blade & Soul, Lineage, Aion and Black Desert.