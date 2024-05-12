Return of Digital Prison rekindles debate on naming and shaming criminals

The Digital Prison website (Digital Prison’s website) The Digital Prison website (Digital Prison’s website)

Concerns surrounding the disclosure of the personal information of convicted criminals and crime suspects have been mounting in South Korea, sparked by the recent revival of a name-and-shame website known as "Digital Prison," around four years after it was shut down by South Korean authorities. The debate was once again triggered by the unauthorized release of the personal details of a 25-year-old man surnamed Choi, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death on top of a building in the densely populated Gangnam district of Seoul on May 6 at around 5 pm. Local reports suggested that Choi has admitted to planning the crime. Choi's personal information, including his full name, photos, university entrance exam scores, the medical school he was accepted into, and social media accounts, rapidly spread across the internet, with Digital Prison pinpointed as the originating platform. Following the reveal of Choi's personal information on Wednesday, Digital Prison published more posts containing the information of several other criminals and criminal suspects. This includes the information of a YouTuber in his 50s, who allegedly stabbed a fellow YouTuber near the Busan District Court on Thursday morning during a livestream. Following the recent controversies surrounding Digital Prison, the Korea Communications Standards Commission will convene a committee meeting on Monday to decide whether to shut down the website. Digital Prison, which emerged in June 2020, garnered attention for disclosing private details about criminals and criminal suspects that are usually inaccessible to the public. The platform was shut down after a 20-year-old university student, falsely accused of manipulating his acquaintances' photos into pornographic content, tragically took his own life in September 2020. His personal information, including his photo, school details, major, and phone number, was plastered across Digital Prison. Following the incident, police officials at the time apprehended the operator of the website in Vietnam with assistance from Interpol in September 2020. The operator, who faced charges including violating the Personal Information Protection Act, was sentenced to four years in prison in December 2021.

The disclosure of criminal suspects’ personal information is governed through the Act on the Disclosure of Personal Information of Specific Serious Crimes. The police have maintained their stance that they will strongly punish those who publicly disclose the personal information of criminals, suspects, victims and other third parties who have not gone through an official review process for defamation. However, an operator of the Digital Prison website, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, stated on the website, "We felt that now is a good time to bring back Digital Prison, so we’ve restored most of our earlier data that was previously taken down." The notice also read, “Because we are not in Korea and our servers are located overseas, your submissions will be safe (from being charged or tracked by officials). If you know more about the criminals’ identities, please send the information you have to our e-mail address or through Telegram.” With the resurgence of the Digital Prison website, concerns regarding the appropriateness of disclosing the personal information of criminals and suspects through private channels have been brought to the fore in South Korea. Some argue that releasing criminals’ personal information online can act as a tool that shames the criminals. Other internet users have commented that websites like Digital Prison are their only hope, as “there are currently too many problems in the legal system.” Lawyer Huh Joo-yeon from the New Wave Law Firm emphasized that unauthorized disclosures of personal information of criminals and accused individuals through private channels should be banned due to the adverse ramifications, including the potential for innocent people to be wrongly accused. "I understand the retaliatory sentiment of wanting to show that if someone commits such wrongdoing, they will somehow face the consequences and suffer disadvantages including having their face publicly exposed," Huh said during her interview with South Korea's broadcaster YTN on Saturday. "However, if someone's personal information is leaked privately, there are also chances that they are not perpetrators. In such cases, the resulting damage cannot be easily rectified." But Huh also called upon South Korean authorities to investigate why such trends of private disclosure of personal information continue to persist despite public sentiment. Huh added that it is important to strengthen the requirements behind disclosing public information about criminals to make the process more “thorough, reasonable and clear.” “It is important to think about why the public is resorting to disclosing criminals’ identities on their own (instead of waiting for authorities’ disclosure),” said Huh. “When officials decide not to disclose the criminals’ identities, I believe it would be helpful for the public to understand their decisions if a clear explanation is provided.” The police have decided not to convene a Personal Information Disclosure Committee on Choi to discuss whether to reveal his information and identity, though a clear reason has not yet been given. Others argue that it can cause unforeseen harm, such as releasing the victims’ identities and other third parties unrelated to the crime.

