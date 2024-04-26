Med professors at major hospitals to take weekly day off

Amid the ongoing standoff between doctors and the government, a doctor sits in a hospital in Daegu on Friday. (Yonhap)

Amid deepening concerns over the disruption of the health care system in South Korea, as the standoff between doctors and the government has continued for 10 weeks over the government's plan to hike the medical school enrollment quota, medical professors at the country's "big 5" hospitals decided on Friday to suspend treatment for one day a week.

Professors at St. Mary's Hospital said they will join the suspension of treatment following professors at Seoul National University Hospital, Severance Hospital, Seoul Asan Hospital and Samsung Medical Center, which have already made their one-day absence official.

All five hospital faculties will maintain care for patients in emergency or critical condition, as well as inpatient care.

Medical professors at other major hospitals will decide on Friday afternoon whether they will also take suspend treatment for one day a week.

The committee consisting of professors from 20 medical schools nationwide will hold its ninth general meeting online where they will discuss whether to take a weekly day off starting next week as their exhaustion due to overwork has reached its limit mentally and physically, officials said. They have been covering for trainee doctors who walked out in protest against the government's plan.

Once the decision to suspend treatment regularly for one day a week is made at Friday's meeting, the actual day treatment will be suspended will be decided depending on the situation of each hospital.

Professors at Seoul National University Hospital and Severance Hospital have already decided to take a day off next Tuesday.

Starting next week, Severance Hospital professors will also take one day off a week until the end of May.

SNU Hospital's emergency committee will discuss whether the one-day-per-week suspension will be taken regularly next month.

Seoul Asan Hospital and Ulsan University Hospital announced they will suspend general patient treatment and surgery on May 3, in accordance with the situation in each department.

"We conducted a survey and found that professors are complaining of severe mental and physical exhaustion due to overwork. In order to take time to reorganize for their health and well-being, we have decided to take a break from seeing patients as a group on the third of next month," said the emergency committee of Ulsan National University Hospital on Friday.