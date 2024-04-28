S. Korean stock markets' trading volume down 11% in April

Most Popular
S. Korean stock markets' trading volume down 11% in AprilBy Yonhap
Published : April 28, 2024 - 09:26
South Korean stock markets' trading volume dipped 11 percent in April from a month earlier amid growing uncertainties, including the geopolitical tension stemming from the Middle East, data showed Sunday.
The combined daily average trading volume in the main Kospi, tech-heavy KOSDAQ and small businesses-focused KONEX markets, came to 20.2 trillion won ($14.6 billion) in April as of Friday, according to the Korea Exchange, the country's bourse operator.
The amount marked an 11 percent decline from 22.7 trillion won tallied a month earlier. It also nosedived 23 percent from 26.4 trillion won posted in April 2023, the KRX data showed.
Analysts said investors were apparently cautious over market uncertainties, including the growing tension between Israel and Iran and the strong US dollar.
In April, the stock market turnover ratio, which measures trading volume against total market capitalization, was also 9.28 percent, a decrease from the 10.5 percent recorded the previous month. A higher ratio indicates more active trading among investors.
"In the South Korean stock market, events occurring after the trading hours continue to be more critical than those during the session," said Cho Joon-ki, a researcher at SK Securities Co. "Investor fatigue is mounting as the market continues to experience daily fluctuations." (Yonhap)
