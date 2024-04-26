Legoland Korea Resort to open until 9 p.m.

Legoland Korea Resort, a theme park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, announced that it will extend its operating hours so as to allow guests to enjoy its rides and attractions at night.

The theme park will stay open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays in May.

It will also stay open until 9 p.m. on May 5, Children's Day.

Visitors will be treated to a stunning nighttime view of Chuncheon at the theme park’s 43-meter observatory for the first time, according to the theme park official.

A Dance performance titled “Let’s Go, Party Go” is set to entertain visitors, followed by a special 5-minute fireworks display that will be held on Brick Street in the theme park.

The fireworks begin at 7:52 p.m. on evenings when the theme park is open.