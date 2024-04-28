NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency

NewJeans kicked off promotion for the group's upcoming album by releasing the music video for “Bubble Gum” on Saturday, amid a spiraling dispute and corporate intrigue involving Min Hee-jin, CEO of Ador, and Hybe Entertainment, the K-pop powerhouse that holds an 80 percent stake in the label.

“Bubble Gum” is an easy-listening song with a simple drum pattern and synthesizer sounds. It is the B-side to “How Sweet,” which is to be released May 24. The new single album is to include the title track, “Bubble Gum” and instrumental versions of each track.

In the music video, the five bandmates play with bubble gum, soap bubbles, balloons and glass beads. They showcase a pure, innocent image against backdrops such as the beach, lush meadows and a camper van on an early summer night.

The video employes cinematography reminiscent of old camcorder footage.

The music video for "Bubble Gum" had already surpassed 5 million views within 13 hours of its release, and had reached over 10 million views as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Hybe and its sublabel Ador are engulfed in an ongoing dispute, with Hybe filing a complaint against Ador CEO Min Hybe accusing her of breach of trust Thursday, the same day Min held a press conference denying all such allegations.