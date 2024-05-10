KOSA, Saudi Aramco bolster ties on digital innovation

Korea Software Industry Association Chairman Cho Joon-hee (left) and Nabil Al-Nuaim, senior vice president of digital & information technology at Saudi Aramco, pose for a photo during the MOU signing event held in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (KOSA)

The Korea Software Industry Association said Sunday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant, to bolster ties on digital innovation.

The KOSA, representing over 14,000 member companies specializing in digital tech, will support Aramco’s push for artificial intelligence and other digital economies. They also plan to work together to extend their global network and secure funding.

The MOU signing event was held Thursday in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, with KOSA Chairman Cho Joon-hee and Nabil Al-Nuaim, senior vice president of digital & information technology at Saudi Aramco, in attendance.

“We aim to boost Aramco’s digital transformation as well as other digital and AI industries. This partnership will also offer significant opportunities for Korean companies seeking global expansion,” the KOSA chairman said.

Meanwhile, the KOSA participated in the Global Industrial Internet of Things Summit held in November last year in Saudi Arabia to showcase the nation’s advanced industrial IoT technologies.