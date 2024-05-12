Ruling party interim leader appoints new leadership committee members

The ruling party’s new interim leader on Sunday named members of the emergency leadership committee, who will be joining him in the task to help the incoming lawmakers brace for the start of the new parliament.

Hwang Woo-yea, former deputy prime minister-turned-ruling party interim leader named People Power Party Reps. Yoo Sang-bum, Jun Joo-hyae, Eom Tae-young alongside incoming lawmaker Kim Yong-tae, as the new members of the emergency leadership committee, according to a statement released by the party’s senior spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok.

Hwang also named Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig, re-elected to serve in the incoming parliament, as the new chairman of the party’s policy committee. The position automatically puts Hwang in the leadership committee.

Sunday’s announcement signaled a wrap-up in the nomination of the new members of the emergency leadership committee, with Hwang having said last week that he seeks to appoint “around 7 to 9 people.”

On Thursday, the party previously elected Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, a two-term lawmaker who served as the first finance minister under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, as its new floor leader, making him part of the committee as well.

The nominees for the new committee members, whom the majority are viewed as “pro-Yoon” politicians, are reportedly set to attend a dinner with President Yoon on Monday.

On the reason behind Hwang’s decision to cut back the number of committee members from the previous 11, spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok explained that it was in line with the committee identity “to swiftly prepare for the upcoming national convention,” which observers project to take place next month or in July. The ruling party will pick its new leader for the incoming parliament at the national convention.

The committee will be officially launched after the members are formally approved at a national committee meeting scheduled for Monday.

The committee’s launch comes a month after the former leader of the party’s emergency leadership committee Han Dong-hoon stepped down a day after the party’s crushing defeat in the April 10 parliamentary elections.