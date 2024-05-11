ASEAN-Korea center holds roundtable on trade, investments

Asean-Korea Center Secretary General Kim Jae-shin delivers opening remarks at the ‘ASEAN-Korea Trade and Investment Roundtable 2024’ at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (AKC)

The ASEAN-Korea Center (AKC) and the Korea Institute of International Economic Policy (KIEP) convened the fourth edition of the Trade and Investment Roundtable on Wednesday to bolster economic collaboration between the ASEAN region and Korea.

Themed "ASEAN-Korea Cooperation for Next Decade to Come," the roundtable focused on supply chain resilience and digital transformation in ASEAN and Korea.

In his opening remarks, Kim Jae-shin, Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, emphasized the timeliness of this year's theme marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Korea dialogue.

"I believe it is imperative for Korea and ASEAN to further strengthen cooperation and engage in discussions regarding substantive strategic planning based on the external strategies of both regions,” said Kim, suggesting deeper cooperation amidst the evolving global trade landscape further complicated by the rise of protectionist tendencies.

Kim also highlighted the necessity for Korea and ASEAN to engage in substantive strategic planning, aligning with the external strategies of both regions to navigate the complexities of international trade effectively.

The roundtable served as a platform for discussing substantial cooperation measures on key issues between Korea and ASEAN over the past three years. These include initiatives such as the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI), the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA).

The discussions underscored ongoing negotiations of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), launched in September 2023, which were a focal point of deliberations.