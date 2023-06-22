 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

[New in Korean] Navigating uncertainty, vulnerability and resilience of young individuals

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Jun 24, 2023 - 16:00       Updated : Jun 24, 2023 - 16:00
"Young Geunhee's Parade" by Lee Seo-su (EunHaengNaMu Publishing)

"Young Geunhee's Parade"

By Lee Seo-su

EunHaengNaMu Publishing

The cast of characters introduced in Lee Seo-su’s collection of short stories comprises vulnerable and anxious young individuals who embody the sense of uncertainty and fragility hanging over today's younger generation.

The award-winning short story “Mi-jo’s Era" centers on Soo-young, an assistant writer working on adult webtoons. Struggling under immense stress, she develops alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, but cannot bring herself to quit. She confides in Mi-jo, “It’s this era. This era is crushing my spirit. People spend more money on bad webtoons than good ones, and it's causing me to lose my hair." Meanwhile, Mi-jo endeavors to use her father's life savings of 50 million won ($38,600) to buy a house for her mother and herself.

The title piece, which won the 2023 Young Writer Award, follows Moon-hee’s narrative on understanding and embracing her younger sister, Geun-hee, who quits her job and becomes a YouTuber. She starts with “meokbang” and “sulbang,” in which streamers showcase themselves eating and drinking, respectively, then goes into discussing books. When Moon-hee scolds her for wearing revealing clothes, Geun-hee retorts, "I believe my body is beautiful. It's unfair to persecute our bodies," leaving Moon-hee stunned.

Though the characters may appear foolish, they are not helpless individuals that crumble under the weight of reality. Rather, they are keenly aware of their limitations and face hardships head-on, rejecting the sympathetic gazes of those around them. While the subject matter and stories could easily take a tragic turn, Lee's narrative style, infused with humor and humanism, has an optimistic energy.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114