City council member who proposed during assembly meeting to get married

Gwangyang City Council Member Park Chul-soo, who made headlines in March by publicly proposing to his girlfriend during a general assembly meeting, will get married next month.

According to the council in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, the 46-year-old council member is set to tie the knot with 41-year-old city official Song Eun-seon on May 25 at a church in Gwangyang.

Park, a member of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, made the surprise proposal to his girlfriend when he took to the podium to pose questions about the city's policies to officials. His proposal was broadcast throughout the building for Song to hear, after which she accepted it.

"Looking back, I don't know how I got the courage to do it... I thank all of those who supported me, even though it was inappropriate," Park was quoted as saying. He added his public proposal may have sped up the wedding.

The proposal generated a positive response from city officials, but also garnered criticism that it was inappropriate for him to abuse his position as a municipal council member for personal affairs. Park later issued an official apology, saying he had been "desperate."