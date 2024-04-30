Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games
  2. 2

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more
  3. 3

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
  4. 4

    What is Hybe’s next move?

    What is Hybe’s next move?
  5. 5

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
  1. 6

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism
  2. 7

    Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit soars; chip biz returns to profit

    Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit soars; chip biz returns to profit
  3. 8

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan
  5. 10

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal
지나쌤

City council member who proposed during assembly meeting to get married

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : April 30, 2024 - 13:12

    • Link copied

Park Chul-soo (Gwangyang City Council) Park Chul-soo (Gwangyang City Council)

Gwangyang City Council Member Park Chul-soo, who made headlines in March by publicly proposing to his girlfriend during a general assembly meeting, will get married next month.

According to the council in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, the 46-year-old council member is set to tie the knot with 41-year-old city official Song Eun-seon on May 25 at a church in Gwangyang.

Park, a member of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, made the surprise proposal to his girlfriend when he took to the podium to pose questions about the city's policies to officials. His proposal was broadcast throughout the building for Song to hear, after which she accepted it.

"Looking back, I don't know how I got the courage to do it... I thank all of those who supported me, even though it was inappropriate," Park was quoted as saying. He added his public proposal may have sped up the wedding.

The proposal generated a positive response from city officials, but also garnered criticism that it was inappropriate for him to abuse his position as a municipal council member for personal affairs. Park later issued an official apology, saying he had been "desperate."

More from Headlines