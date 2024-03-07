Home

    Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan

    Jennie of Blackpink's collaboration with Matt Champion coming soon

    [Drama Tour] Explore Jeju Island as shown in rom-com series 'Welcome to Samdal-ri'

    Abortion in S. Korea: neither illegal nor legal

    Tragic death of city official shows growing prevalence of doxing in Korea

    Korea ranks last in OECD for women's working environment 12 years in row

    Foreign Ministry to disband peninsula peace bureau amid NK threats

    NK leader guides artillery firing drills involving border units capable of striking 'enemy's capital'

    Former President Kim Young-sam's widow dies

    Japanese candy tests positive for radioactive material before being imported to S. Korea

    Star chef becomes president in black comedy 'Price King!!!'

    YA debut novel traps readers in underwater tunnel

    Finding solace through the second-hand market

    Woo Da-young invites readers into 'a darker night' with latest SF collection

    Booker shortlisted Bora Chung returns with autobiographical SF tales

[New in Korean] Star chef becomes president in black comedy 'Price King!!!'

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : March 9, 2024 - 16:01

    • Link copied

"Price King!!!" by Kim Hong (Munhakdongne Publishing)

"Price King!!!"

By Kim Hong

Munhakdongne Publishing

The legendary merchant Batchi Crowder -- whose real name is Park Chi-guk -- started out as a street vendor in front of a bustling bus terminal, buying and selling all kinds of goods. He suddenly vanishes after selling off all his shares.

One day, he reappears in a quaint town on the outskirts of Seoul, announcing the grand opening of King Price Mart.

The confident slogan, “Anything not here? Not even in heaven!” is not a mere exaggeration. Vengeance, misfortune and oblivion are all readily available for swift one-day delivery. Park stands by his commitment, proudly declaring, "Payment after delivery. A name built on trust. Repay with quality."

The only employee of the store is 27-year-old Gu Cheon-gu, recruited with the assistance of his shaman mother. Her aim is to get her hands on Peter’s Fishing Gear, a talisman ensuring victory with a 53 percent vote in any election.

Meanwhile, the power struggle ensues among political factions vying to obtain this coveted item and, amid the chaos, star chef and culinary entrepreneur Baek Jong-won enters the presidential race, eventually winning the presidency.

You won’t be alone in wondering “What did I just read?” This is the initial plot of the award-winning “Price King!!!” by Kim Hong, who won the 29th Munhakdongne Novel Award.

Kim’s latest work delves into dual pillars of Korean society -- capitalism and the political system. The novel can be read as a satirical commentary on Korean politics, a black comedy, or as Gu’s coming-of-age, whose life is filled with tumultuous twists and turns.

