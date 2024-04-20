[New in Korean] Time travel to retrieve lost items, relationships

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low
-
2
Bae Doo-na shares portraying Korean identity in Hollywood's 'Rebel Moon'
-
3
S. Korea votes in favor of Palestinian bid for UN membership
-
4
[From the Scene] Monks, Buddhists hail return of remains of Buddhas
-
5
Medical schools granted enrollment quota flexibility for next year
-
6
Yoon offers first one-on-one meeting with opposition leader next week
-
7
France rejects opening Paris flight routes to T'way Air, deals blow to Korean Air merger
-
8
Chinese man behind drug scam targeting teens nabbed in Cambodia
-
9
Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan
-
10
[Graphic News] French bulldog most popular breed in US, Maltese most popular in Korea
New in Korean
-
1
Time travel to retrieve lost items, relationships
-
2
In colonial Gyeongseong, young artists gather at Western-style cafe Kakadu
-
3
Lee Seo-su's experience opening cafe reflected in her latest novel
-
4
'Who Did We Kill' explores consequences of deadly prank
-
5
Star chef becomes president in black comedy 'Price King!!!'
[New in Korean] Time travel to retrieve lost items, relationshipsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : April 20, 2024 - 19:00
"Lost Property Returns"
By Kim Hye-jung
Originals Books
YA writer Kim Hye-jung returns with her first work for adult readers, "Lost Property Returns."
The novel, which has been serialized on Millie's Library, one of South Korea's largest e-book subscription platforms, since November, received favorable reviews and was released as an e-book in January. It rose to the top of the platform's bestseller list just a month after its release. In response to readers’ requests, it has also been published as a physical book.
The novel tells the story of Hye-won, a 27-year-old who, by chance, time travels back and forth between the past and the present.
Working on the management team of a college entrance exam prep academy, Hye-won receives an unexpected phone call from an anonymous person who claims to have Hye-won's lost belongings and tells her to come and collect them.
She reluctantly goes to retrieve the lost items and finds her pencil case from when she was nine years old.
Excited to find the pencil case she thought she had lost forever, Hye-won soon realizes something unbelievable: She has somehow returned to being a second-grader.
She does not let this opportunity slip by and rebuilds lost relationships while trying to identify the caller.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low
-
[From the Scene] Monks, Buddhists hail return of remains of Buddhas
-
S. Korea votes in favor of Palestinian bid for UN membership