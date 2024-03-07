[New in Korean] 'Who Did We Kill' explores consequences of deadly prank

"Who Did We Kill" by Jeong Hai-yeon (Vookda)

Set against the backdrop of a summer night in the mountains, "Who Did We Kill" unfolds the story of three friends whose camping prank takes a tragic turn, resulting in the accidental death of a fellow student. Gripped by fear, the trio conceals the incident, oblivious to the 30,000 won they extorted from the deceased.

Fast forward nine years, and the two friends, mourning the loss of the third friend, are confronted with a peculiar story from a detective, seemingly waiting for them at the funeral.

An ominous note has been found on the body of the deceased friend saying “It’s time to repay what you three did nine years ago.”

Amid the two’s anxiety and mutual suspicion, another friend is found dead.

While "Who Did We Kill" falls within the mystery thriller genre, it distinguishes itself by eschewing conventional shocking twists and intricate puzzles.

Instead, the briskly paced novel captivates readers with its vivid portrayal of how past crimes can transform the present day into a living hell. The narrative follows the impact of the characters’ choices and their psyche.

This is the latest work by the mystery novelist Jeong Hai-yeon, whose works are lined up for screen adaptations.

"Bongmyung Apartments: Detective Journal," "Double" and "The Day of Choice" are set for drama adaptations while "The Day of Redemption" is set for a film adaptation.

"The Kidnapping Day" was adapted into the 2023 ENA series starring Yoon Kye-sang. Her works have been translated into Thai and French.