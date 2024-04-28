Most Popular
-
1
Blinken calls on China to press N. Korea to end its 'dangerous' behavior
-
2
New celebrity-endorsed therapy for face contouring requires only a pair of rubber bands
-
3
Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting
-
4
[Weekender] How DDP emerged as an icon of Seoul
-
5
Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns
-
6
Doctor group's incoming head renews call for govt. to scrap medical school quota hike for dialogue
-
7
Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper
-
8
NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency
-
9
[Music in drama] An ode to childhood trauma
-
10
Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knifeBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : April 28, 2024 - 16:16
A 23-year-old woman received a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, for injuring her boyfriend who assaulted her, a court said Sunday.
The Chuncheon District Court found the defendant guilty of inflicting special bodily injury on another but took into consideration the fact that the woman had no previous criminal record and that the victim asked for her not to be punished.
The defendant is accused of injuring the victim during a fight in February. The defendant's boyfriend had accused the woman of contacting her ex-boyfriend and assaulted her, which prompted her to attack him with a knife.
The injury required three weeks of medical treatment.
The boyfriend had also faced charges related to the incident, but the charges were later dropped by the court.
More from Headlines
-
Tensions heighten before president's 1st meeting with opposition chief
-
CIO chief nominee pledges independence, efficacy
-
Seoul to provide housing subsidies for couples with newborns from 2025