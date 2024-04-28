Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

A 23-year-old woman received a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, for injuring her boyfriend who assaulted her, a court said Sunday.

The Chuncheon District Court found the defendant guilty of inflicting special bodily injury on another but took into consideration the fact that the woman had no previous criminal record and that the victim asked for her not to be punished.

The defendant is accused of injuring the victim during a fight in February. The defendant's boyfriend had accused the woman of contacting her ex-boyfriend and assaulted her, which prompted her to attack him with a knife.

The injury required three weeks of medical treatment.

The boyfriend had also faced charges related to the incident, but the charges were later dropped by the court.