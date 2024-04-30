Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting

    Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting
  2. 2

    Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns

    Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns
  3. 3

    Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper

    Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games
  5. 5

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more
  1. 6

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
  2. 7

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
  3. 8

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism
  4. 9

    NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency

    NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency
  5. 10

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
소아쌤

[Photo News] Robot cook at school

By Korea Herald

Published : April 30, 2024 - 11:31

    • Link copied

Doosan Robotics demonstrates the efficiency of its robotic solution for cooking fried food at a high school in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, according to the company on Tuesday. The robotic solution is capable of cooking fried dishes for 500 people in two hours by operating six frying baskets at once. (Doosan Robotics)

More from Headlines