[Photo News] Robot cook at school

[Photo News] Robot cook at schoolBy Korea Herald
Published : April 30, 2024 - 11:31
Doosan Robotics demonstrates the efficiency of its robotic solution for cooking fried food at a high school in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, according to the company on Tuesday. The robotic solution is capable of cooking fried dishes for 500 people in two hours by operating six frying baskets at once. (Doosan Robotics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
