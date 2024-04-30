Home

소아쌤

Zerobaseone to kick off first world tour in September

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : April 30, 2024 - 14:52

Zerobaseone (Wakeone) Zerobaseone (Wakeone)

Zerobaseone is embarking on its first overseas tour to connect with global fans.

The nine-member group announced the tour news through their official social media on Monday by posting a teaser poster for "Zerobaseone The First Tour."

The group will kick off the concert series on Sept. 20-22 at Seoul's Kspo Dome, followed by shows in Singapore on Sept. 28, Bangkok on Oct. 5, Manila on Oct. 12, Jakarta on Oct. 26, Macau on Nov. 2-3, Aichi from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, and Kanagawa on Dec. 4-5, totaling 14 performances across 8 cities.

Ahead of the world tour, the group will drop its third mini album “You Had Me at Hello,” on May 13.

Zerobaseone achieved consecutive double million-seller status with their mini 1st album "Youth in the Shade," released in July last year, and the 2nd mini album "Melting Point," released in November last year. The group pre-released a B-side track "Sweat" on April 24 to promote the upcoming album. The song topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 26 countries worldwide and entered major music charts in Korea, China, and Japan, heightening anticipation for the new album.

Zerobaseone was formed through the Mnet audition program "Boys Planet," which concluded in April last year and made its official debut in July 2023. The group expanded its activities by releasing the first Japanese single album "Yura Yura" in March this year.

