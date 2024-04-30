Home

    Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting

    Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns

    Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper

    [KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time

    [Grace Kao] Hybe vs. Ador: Inspiration, imitation and plagiarism

    NewJeans pops out 'Bubble Gum' video amid troubles at agency

    Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany's Zeiss

피터빈트

[Photo News] Stylish revamp

By Korea Herald

Published : April 30, 2024 - 11:31

Renault Korea opens a new showroom in Daegu on Monday as part of the carmaker's brand revamp announced earlier this year. The latest showroom is the third of its kind here to embrace the French carmaker's new showroom concept, called "rnlt©." The showroom also features a range of lifestyle products under the brand name, "The Originals." (Renault Korea)

