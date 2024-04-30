[Photo News] Stylish revamp

Most Popular
[Photo News] Stylish revampBy Korea Herald
Published : April 30, 2024 - 11:31
Renault Korea opens a new showroom in Daegu on Monday as part of the carmaker's brand revamp announced earlier this year. The latest showroom is the third of its kind here to embrace the French carmaker's new showroom concept, called "rnlt©." The showroom also features a range of lifestyle products under the brand name, "The Originals." (Renault Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
