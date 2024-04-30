Hyundai Motor launches internship program for foreign students

Hyundai Motor Company announced Tuesday its commitment to cultivating global talent through a summer internship program designated for international students in Korea, fostering the company’s cultural inclusivity and global market presence.

This marks the first time Hyundai Motor has openly recruited international students studying in Korea as interns.

The flagship unit of Hyundai Motor Group, the world's third-largest carmaker, aims to blend diverse international perspectives into its workforce as it positions itself at the forefront of the global automotive industry.

“We are striving to harness diverse backgrounds into a synergy, which drives our pursuit of more global talent,” a company official said.

Starting Wednesday, the company will accept applications for two weeks from international students enrolled at Korean universities who are in their third or fourth year at undergraduate level, or pursuing master’s degrees, regardless of their nationality or field of study.

The four-week internship program, set for July, offers participants a variety of hands-on experiences across multiple areas including R&D, design, management support and manufacturing. Further details are available on Hyundai Motor’s official website.

In addition, Hyundai Motor is extending its internship opportunities to ASEAN students -- the company's key strategic market. This targeted initiative, which began in 2021, facilitates entry into Korea for successful applicants from universities in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and more. Interns will engage in business-related activities specific to their nationality, with outstanding performers potentially receiving job offers from their local Hyundai units.

Newly launched this year, the company also offers a dedicated internship for PhD candidates and graduates in science and engineering from overseas universities. Applications are open until May 12, with selected candidates collaborating closely with Hyundai's regular workforce on research and development projects from July for a period of two months.

As part of its strategy for further globalization, Hyundai Motor has expanded its recruitment efforts internationally, including a recruitment fair in Seongsu, eastern Seoul, last September and a global metaverse recruitment fair targeting overseas students this March.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the integration of international interns into the corporate culture, the company has developed a comprehensive support program ranging from mentorship initiatives to visits to Hyundai Motor brand sites.