Korea can bridge Global West, South: ex-UN Undersecretary-General

Former UN Undersecretary-General Kim Won-soo delivers a lecture on “Korea and the Changing World Issues” at Korea CQ Forum at the residence of Singapore Ambassador in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. (CICI)

South Korea could play an instrumental role in connecting the Global West and the South with its strong commitment to international cooperation and overseas assistance funds for developing countries, former UN Undersecretary-General Kim Won-soo at the CQ Forum in Seoul.

Speaking at the CQ Forum in Seoul held last week, Kim said Korea was in a position to address fragmentation, skepticism and uncertainty in the world order, referring to its leading role in hosting a series of summits on contentious issues including democracy and artificial intelligence.

"The global south is, I think, the battleground for the global east and global west," he said at the forum hosted by the Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI).

“So who will get their minds and hearts? I think we (Korea) will win that paradigm battle.”

The term "Global South" refers to countries often characterized as "developing," "less developed," or "underdeveloped." While not exclusive to the Southern Hemisphere, many of these nations are located there, predominantly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Countries in the Global South have been advocating for a more fair, rational and representative global order for an environment of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Discussing planetary politics and Korea, Kim cited the nuclear winter, the climate crisis and emerging technology as the perfect storm of existential threats in the present world and called for a paradigm shift from a state-centered to a planet-oriented international order to form coalitions with like-minded states from the global west and south.

Korea's engagement with the Global South is strong because the country once belonged to the Global South and moved to the Global West, said Kim when asked how strong South Korea’s engagement is with countries of the Global South.