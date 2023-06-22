[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Korean Folk Village Evening Festival, Yongin

The Korean Folk Village Evening Festival is held on Fridays, weekends and public holidays to showcase the unique charm of hanok, a traditional Korean house, at the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Featuring multimedia performances, a night parade, a haunted house walk-through experience and special photo zones, the festival will entertain visitors through a wide range of programs. The festival, which started April 7, will run through Nov. 12. Tickets cost 22,000 won for children and 25,000 won for adults and teenagers. The nighttime opening hours are from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr. Iksan Seodong Festival

The Iksan Seodong Festival will be held from Sept. 15 to 17 in the areas around Iksan National Museum in Iksan, North Jeolla Province. The three-day festival centers around the love story of Princess Sunhwa and Prince Seodong, who would later become King Mu of the Baekje Kingdom. Celebrating the 1400-year history of the Baekje Kingdom, the Iksan Seodong Festival presents a musical performance about the prince’s romance, six different games to experience the life of a Baekje warrior, live busking and more. Admission is free. Detailed information can be found at seodong.iksan.go.kr. Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival

The Lavender Festival, which started on April 22, will run through July 1 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. The botanical gardens of Herb Island seek to mesmerize visitors not only with the purple-colored fields, but also with the aromatic scent of lavender. Aside from floral photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics making, herb foot baths and more. Admission fees vary by age and program. More information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr. Gangneung Danoje Festival

The annual Gangneung Danoje Festival will take place in the areas around the Gangneung Danoje Education Center in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, starting Sunday. The eight-day event will feature art media using video clips and photos to portray the beauty of the Danoje Festival through contemporary art. The Gangneung Danoje Festival was designated a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005. Confucian rituals and shamanistic "gut" will be performed, followed by other traditional cultural performances such as "gwanno" mask dramas, "ssireum" wrestling, swing rides and tug-of-war competitions. The event itself has no admission fees, although participation fees may apply for individual programs. Visit the website at www.danojefestival.or.kr for more information. Taean Lighting Festival