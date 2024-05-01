Media art introduces Korean culture at Incheon Airport

Most Popular
Media art introduces Korean culture at Incheon AirportBy Lee Si-jin
Published : May 1, 2024 - 14:33
Travelers arriving at Incheon Airport's Terminal 1 can look forward to an introduction to traditional Korean culture through new media art as they make their way toward immigration.
The National Palace Museum of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation have displayed the Traditional Culture Media Wall at the airport since 2021 with the aim of promoting Korea's traditional culture to international and domestic passengers.
Videos entitled "K-Heritage," "K-Nature," "K-Food" and "K-Culture," each four minutes long, explore different sides of Korean culture on the media wall.
The heritage section presents a painting titled "Royal Procession Back to Hanyang," which portrays King Jeongjo (1752-1800) -- the 22nd Joseon king -- and his return to Hanyang, or present-day Seoul, after visiting the fortress Hwaseong to celebrate his mother’s birthday.
The media art captures the dynamic movement of the procession and a traditional style of painting mountains and trees.
The video shows the changing of four seasons at iconic UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Korea, including Gaya Tumuli, the palace Changdeokgung, Buddhist mountain monasteries and Jeju Volcanic Island, among others.
Meanwhile, the food segment depicts Korean cuisine in vibrant colors.
Featuring dishes inspired by “hanjeongsik,” a modern interpretation of traditional royal cuisine from the Joseon era, currently served at Korea House, the video offers a glimpse into the country’s fine dining experience.
Korea House is a fine-dining restaurant run by the Cultural Heritage Administration.
The final part of the media art features "heung," referring to a joyful feeling and excitement in Korean, with virtual dancers performing in front of Gyeongbokgung, the main palace of the Joseon era in Seoul.
With a blend of K-pop and traditional Korean music, the 150-meter media wall offers an engaging experience for travelers as they move along the walkway at the arrivals hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon Airport.
