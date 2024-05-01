Media art introduces Korean culture at Incheon Airport

The image features the heritage segment in a four-part media art video displayed on the Traditional Culture Media Wall at the Incheon Airport. (National Palace Museum of Korea)

Travelers arriving at Incheon Airport's Terminal 1 can look forward to an introduction to traditional Korean culture through new media art as they make their way toward immigration.

The National Palace Museum of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation have displayed the Traditional Culture Media Wall at the airport since 2021 with the aim of promoting Korea's traditional culture to international and domestic passengers.

Videos entitled "K-Heritage," "K-Nature," "K-Food" and "K-Culture," each four minutes long, explore different sides of Korean culture on the media wall.

The heritage section presents a painting titled "Royal Procession Back to Hanyang," which portrays King Jeongjo (1752-1800) -- the 22nd Joseon king -- and his return to Hanyang, or present-day Seoul, after visiting the fortress Hwaseong to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

The media art captures the dynamic movement of the procession and a traditional style of painting mountains and trees.

The video shows the changing of four seasons at iconic UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Korea, including Gaya Tumuli, the palace Changdeokgung, Buddhist mountain monasteries and Jeju Volcanic Island, among others.

Meanwhile, the food segment depicts Korean cuisine in vibrant colors.