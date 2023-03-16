[Well-curated weekend] Knitting, luxury car exhibition and Spring adventures

People visits the amusement park located inside Children’s Grand Park, Gwangjin-ju, Seoul, on Saturday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

A family day out at Children’s Grand Park Located in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Children’s Grand Park is the perfect destination for a fun family day out. The park houses an amusement park which offers a wide range of family-friendly attractions and activities that are suitable for children of all ages. The park features thrilling rides for older children, who should not miss the opportunity to try out the Wave Swinger and the Drop Tower. In particular, the Family Coaster is wildly popular for thrill-seekers, so buckle up for a heart-pumping ride. For younger children who are above 90 centimeters tall, there are plenty of kiddie rides to enjoy from the gentle Swinger to the spinning fun of the T-Cup and Mini Viking. Let little ones experience the excitement at their own pace. Some attractions have height restrictions, so check before you go.

Visitors line up to ride the Wave Swinger at the amusement park located inside Children’s Grand Park, Gwangjin-ju, Seoul, on Saturday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

If you are feeling hungry after a day of rides and fun, stop by one of the snack carts for some classic treats and nostalgic snacks such as fluffy cotton candy, churros, hot dogs, potato twisters and more. Admission to the park is free but you need to purchase tickets to go on the rides. The park offers a range of options, including a free pass at the price of 28,000 won for adults. Children aged 18 and under buy the pass for 25,000 won. Prices may vary depending on the number of rides you want to enjoy. The amusement park opens from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and until 7:30 p.m. on weekends. (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)

Project Maybach, Mercedes-Benz's legacy show car, is exhibited at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Wednesday. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Mercedes-Benz Korea's legacy show car Project Maybach lands at DDP Project Maybach, Mercedes-Benz’s legacy show car designed to celebrate the German carmaker’s 100th year anniversary of its prestigious Maybach model in 2021, has landed in Seoul and is being exhibited to public exclusively during the 2023 FW Seoul Fashion Week event. By working with critically acclaimed designer Virgil Abloh, Project Maybach was built based on the idea of natural exploration, outdoor adventure and classic tools, by adding features such as a compass on the dashboard. Every element and detail of the Project Maybach electric show car has been conceptualized and built from scratch. Project Maybach is the posthumous work of Abloh, who was also the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection beginning in 2018. Mercedes-Benz Korea said the show car will be exhibited at an outdoor space at Dongdaemun Design Plaza until SFW ends on Sunday. In line with the fashion event, merchandise of the special collaboration with Off White are also on display. Admission is free. (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

The first floor of Banul Story offers a shop with all kinds of knitting materials. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

Endless knitting possibilities While it's true that machines can create items more quickly and efficiently, knitting offers a unique and rewarding experience that appeals to all generations. The act of interlacing loops of yarn to create something beautiful and useful is both calming and fulfilling, and the results are always one-of-a-kind. For individuals who find comfort in the repetitive act of knitting together lengths of yarn to create items such as scarves, hats, bags and more, Banul Story, a five-story-building dedicated to knitting, offers a community for like-minded enthusiasts.

The second floor at Banul Cafe is decorated with knitted food and cactuses. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)