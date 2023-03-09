[Well-curated weekend] Enchanted greenhouse, Pengsoo merch and paper wonderland

Changgyeonggung's Grand Greenhouse under the stars

With spring just around the corner, the Grand Greenhouse inside Changgyeonggung invites visitors to taken an enchanting stroll through the palace garden.

Located in Jongno-gu, Seoul, the Joseon-period palace offers a peaceful retreat in the heart of the bustling city, having recently reopened its nighttime viewings in March,

As you walk through the gates and into the palace court, the night lights cast a dreamy glow on the surroundings, casting a completely different atmosphere upon the historical site as it sits under the stars.

Take your time to explore the palace from Myeongjeongjeon, the throne hall, which has stood the test of time since 1616, to the tranquil Chundangji pond adorned with traditional lanterns.

After a short walk around the pond, you will come across a sight that seems almost out of place -- a Western-style greenhouse glowing brightly in the dark.

The greenhouse is Korea’s first modern conservatory. It was built, along with a zoo, by the Japanese in 1909 during the reign of Sunjong, right before Japan formally annexed Joseon in 1910. It was the biggest conservatory in Asia at the time.

Step inside the greenhouse, and you will be greeted by the fresh scent of damp soil and luscious greenery. Currently, the conservatory houses some 70 species of the nation’s plants, wildflowers and native plants, including those from Ullengdo and Dokdo.

The palace is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (last admission 8:00 p.m.) for an admission fee of 1,000 won for adults. Visitors dressed in hanbok can enjoy free admission. The palace also offers guided-tours in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

Changgyeonggung Palace is closed on Mondays.