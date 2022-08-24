[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pohang International Fire and Light Festival



The Pohang International Fire and Light Festival is scheduled to be held at Hyeongsangang Sports Park from Sept. 23 to 25 in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.



The three-day event offers a spectacular fireworks competition with a DJ party, busking, a parade and more.



Teams from four countries -- South Korea, Sweden, Italy and the Philippines -- are taking part in the competition that takes place at 8 p.m., Sept. 24.



More information can be found at http://festival.phcf.or.kr.





Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival



The 2022 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival is scheduled to take place at the Nam River and the Jinjuseong fortress in South Gyeongsang Province from Oct. 10-31.



Originating from the floating lanterns that were used during the 1592-1598 Imjin War as a military strategy to prevent Japanese troops from wading across the Nam River, the 22-year-old festival welcomes visitors to enjoy a flotilla of glittering lanterns on the river created by local students.



Various programs including a fireworks show, water light show and street parade will be presented.



Visitors can make their own lanterns and try their hands at Korean calligraphy.



Visitors of all ages are welcome, but fees vary by program.



Updated information can be found at www.yudeung.com.





Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival



The Lavender Festival started on June 18 and runs through Aug. 31 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



Herb Island seeks to mesmerize visitors not only with the purple-hued fields but also with the aromatic scent of lavender.



Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetic-making, a herbal foot bath experience and more.



Tickets are 9,000 won, or discounted to 7,000 won for those under 16.



Updated information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr





Goesan Red Pepper Festival



The Goesan Red Pepper Festival will be held at Expo Square in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, from Sept. 1 to 4.



The four-day event attempts to promote the excellence of Goesan-grown red peppers.



The festival welcomes visitors with various programs, including magic performances, busking by local artists, the nonverbal hit show “Pepper Nanta,” tug-of-war competitions and more.



Though most of the programs are offered for free, the hands-on “Find a Golden Pepper” program requires online reservation and costs 5,000 won.



Updated information can be found at www.goesanfestival.com.



