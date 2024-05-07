[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen tops Oricon chart with best-of album

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen notched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly album ranking with best-of album “17 Is Right Here,” according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday. It is the 12th time the band topped the chart, extending its record for an international artist. The compilation album is its eighth album to achieve the feat. The album sold over 2 million copies on the day of release and 2.96 million in the first week of sales. The main track “Maestro” topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 32 regions. A performance video for the dance R&B tune was uploaded Monday showing the 13 members fully demonstrating their perfect choreography. On May 18-19, Seventeen will hold a concert in Osaka and the following week in Kanagawa, wrapping up its encore tour “Follow Again.” (G)I-dle hits 300m views with ‘Nxde’ music video

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle garnered 300 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Nxde,” according to agency Cube Entertainment on Tuesday. It is the group’s third music video to reach the milestone following those for “Tomboy” and “Queencard.” “Nxde” was the focus track from the group's fifth EP “I Love,” which was also its first entry on the Billboard 200, debuting on the main albums chart at No. 71. The mini album from 2022 topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 40 regions and sold more than 670,000 units in the first week while the lead single swept all major music charts at home. Meanwhile, the quintet celebrated its sixth debut anniversary last week and is still staying strong on music charts in Korea with “Fate,” a B-side track off its second LP “Two” from January. Ateez to meet fans in Japan, Korea

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez will host fan meetups in Japan and Korea this summer, agency KQ Entertainment announced Tuesday. Under the title “Atiny’s Voyage: From A to Z,” the eight members will greet fans at the event held in Seoul on July 6-7, as well as in Tokyo on Aug. 21-22 and in Osaka on 27-28. In the meantime, the band will release its 10th EP “Golden Hour: Part 1” on May 31, about six months from its second LP “The World Ep. Fin: Will,” its first chart-topper on the Billboard 200. On June 23, Ateez will headline the Moroccan international music festival Mawazine, a first for a K-pop act. On July 14, it will begin touring North America where it will hold 13 concerts in total. The American leg of the tour “Towards the Light: Will to Power” was expanded from the original 11 shows. EXO’s Chen to return as solo singer

(Credit: INB100) (Credit: INB100)