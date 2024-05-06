Allegations surrounding BTS resurface, enraged fans demand apology

Flower wreaths with BTS fans' protesting messages against Hybe and Big Hit Music are displayed in front of Hybe's headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Protest trucks and flower wreaths from outraged fans of K-pop group BTS have dominated the street in front of Hybe’s headquarters building in Yongsan, Seoul, amid an ongoing feud over the agency’s management system. The rage against the agency will likely continue, as an old allegation over chart manipulation surrounding the company has resurfaced.

According to local media, a petition demanding an investigation into allegations that Big Hit Music, the sublabel of K-pop powerhouse Hybe that manages BTS, manipulated music charts was submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on Thursday. The ministry plans to send the petition to its affiliated agency, the Korea Creative Content Agency, a KOCCA official told The Korea Herald on Monday.

The root of the allegation traces back to a trial in August 2017. According to court documents, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced a defendant, an official of a company that handled marketing duties for Big Hit Music, to one year in prison on charges of joint blackmailing.

The defendant sent a threat to Big Hit Music, saying they would leak evidence of illegal marketing materials of the agency's artists, and also lied to the victims -- officials from Big Hit Music -- pretending to have received a similar threat, and extorted 57 million won ($41,900) from them.

Pointing out that the verdict document included a statement "The victim engaged in marketing activities through improper means, providing grounds for coercion," the petitioner reportedly suggested that Big Hit Music may have actually engaged in inappropriate marketing activities.

At the time, Big Hit Music clarified that the “inappropriate marketing activities” mentioned in the defendant's threats were solely his unilateral claims. The agency also explained that the "marketing activities through improper means" referred to in the court document meant ordinary online viral marketing.