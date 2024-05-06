Korail Tourism Development recommends springtime rail bike trips

Most Popular
Korail Tourism Development recommends springtime rail bike tripsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : May 6, 2024 - 13:59
Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., has unveiled four iconic rail bike spots for domestic travelers.
With green leaves dancing to the rhythm of the gentle breeze and spring now in full swing, hopping on a rail bike is one of the most popular ways to immerse yourself in the country’s beautiful nature and spring vibes.
The highland county of Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, welcomes visitors with a splendid mountain range that can easily be spotted from practically anywhere in the area.
Jeongseon Railbike, South Korea’s first rail bike site, offers a 7.2-kilometer round-trip ride from Gujeol Station to Auraji Station.
Though the pedaling might tire out your legs, the rail biking presents scenic views of Jeongseon’s tranquil village, mountains, lush forest, offering an emotional refuge from busy city life.
The round-trip course is nearly 90 minutes, including a train ride back to the starting point.
Jeongseon Railbike opens from 8:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.
The rail bikes can be taken in groups of two or four, with rental priced at 30,000 won and 40,000 won, respectively.
Meanwhile, Seomjingang Railbike offers a stunning river view.
While circulating the tracks around Seomjingang Train Village -- a small theme park featuring steam engine trains in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province -- the rail bike allows passengers to enjoy the breeze blowing near Seomjingang River and capture the moment with friends and families.
The rail bike is available every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m with a one-hour break time, starting at noon.
Tickets cost 20,000 won and 25,000 won for groups of two and three, respectively, or 30,000 won for four people.
For those seeking an open seascape, try Jeongdongjin Railbike.
Jeongdongjin is a town near Gangneung, Gangwon Province, that is one of the most popular sites to see the sun rise.
The rail bike brings visitors the opportunity to enjoy the panoramic seascape along its 4.6-kilometer course. It opens from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Rental prices vary by number of passengers.
If somehow mountain and ocean views feel either repetitive or uninspiring, hop on the rail bike in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province.
Cheongdo Railbike catches tourists’ attention with unique tunnels featuring colorful umbrellas and plants along the old tracks of Gyeongbu Train Line.
Passengers can entertain themselves with the exciting attractions while pedaling the rail bikes at a moderate speed.
Cheongdo Railbike will offer a special 20 percent discount to visitors aged 65 and older on Wednesday, in celebration of the Parents Day holiday.
For more information and reservations, visit Korail Tourism Development’s rail bike website at www.railtrip.co.kr.
