Korail Tourism Development recommends springtime rail bike trips

Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., has unveiled four iconic rail bike spots for domestic travelers.

With green leaves dancing to the rhythm of the gentle breeze and spring now in full swing, hopping on a rail bike is one of the most popular ways to immerse yourself in the country’s beautiful nature and spring vibes.

The highland county of Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, welcomes visitors with a splendid mountain range that can easily be spotted from practically anywhere in the area.

Jeongseon Railbike, South Korea’s first rail bike site, offers a 7.2-kilometer round-trip ride from Gujeol Station to Auraji Station.

Though the pedaling might tire out your legs, the rail biking presents scenic views of Jeongseon’s tranquil village, mountains, lush forest, offering an emotional refuge from busy city life.

The round-trip course is nearly 90 minutes, including a train ride back to the starting point.

Jeongseon Railbike opens from 8:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

The rail bikes can be taken in groups of two or four, with rental priced at 30,000 won and 40,000 won, respectively.